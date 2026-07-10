King Charles, Queen Camilla to officially open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The opening ceremony of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who will officially declare the Games open at The Hydro on July 23, marking the first Commonwealth Games of the King's reign and the culmination of the historic first King's Baton Relay.

Their Majesties will join over 3,000 athletes, officials, volunteers, and spectators from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories as the XXIII Commonwealth Games begin. Over 11 days, athletes will compete for 215 gold medals across 10 sports.

A highlight of the ceremony will be King Charles reading the message he placed inside the King's Baton on Commonwealth Day, March 10, 2025, at Buckingham Palace. He launched the relay with cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy as the first Baton bearer. This reading will officially declare the Glasgow 2026 Games open.

Glasgow, Scotland, will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games from July 23 to August 2. More than 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories will compete for 215 gold medals in 10 sports. Glasgow, hosting for the second time, having staged the Games in 2014, will offer a more condensed version with all competitions held in only four pre-existing venues within an eight-mile corridor.

The 2014 Games had 17 sports and 14 venues, while the Glasgow Games will have 17 sports and use existing venues. Glasgow 2026 will be cheaper and greener Games.

Sir Chris Hoy, one of Britain's most decorated Olympians, will also participate in the ceremony. For the past 500 days, the King's Baton Relay has travelled through all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, making it the longest relay in the history of the Games. Each nation designed and decorated its own Baton to reflect its culture and identity.

The relay also supported the Commonwealth Clean Ocean Plastics Campaign, run in partnership with the Royal Commonwealth Society. It encouraged coastal clean-ups and awareness drives across the Commonwealth, aiming to prevent one million pieces of plastic from entering Commonwealth waters.

For the first time, all 74 Batons will come together in Glasgow. The Scotland Baton, handcrafted in the city from sustainably sourced ash, will be presented to the King before he reads the hidden message.

The opening ceremony at The Hydro is expected to highlight Glasgow's warmth, creativity, and pride while welcoming the Commonwealth.

Sir Chris Hoy said, “It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026 with Their Majesties The King and Queen. A home Games is always a special occasion, and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself. I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will once again be a superb host to what promises to be an exciting event, and I very much look forward to being a part of it. The countdown is on!"

Commonwealth Sport President Dr. Donald Rukare said, “We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen will join athletes, fans, delegations, and communities from across the Commonwealth for the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026. As the first Commonwealth Games of His Majesty's reign and the culmination of the first King's Baton Relay, it will be a special occasion for everyone involved in the Commonwealth Games.

“Glasgow 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. As athletes from 74 nations and territories come together, the Opening Ceremony will set the tone for a Games that celebrates world-class sport, friendship, and the unique ability of the Commonwealth Games to bring people together.”

Glasgow 2026 Chair George Black CBE added, “Welcoming Their Majesties The King and Queen to The Hydro is a proud moment for everyone involved in building the Opening Ceremony. We aimed to create something bold, unmistakably Glasgow, and unlike anything the Commonwealth Games has produced before. Having Their Majesties there to see it come to life makes it all the more special.”

Details about the engagements of Their Majesties and Sir Chris Hoy during the opening ceremony will be announced later.

--IANS

hs/bsk/