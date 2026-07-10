'Most popular leader with highest approval rating': Indian diaspora excited after meeting PM Modi

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand who managed to interact briefly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Auckland on Friday evening described the feeling as "thrilling" and "unbelievable" while expressing their gratitude for getting a chance to see PM Modi closely during the rousing welcome accorded to him as he arrived in the country on a historic visit.

"Absolutely thrilling to meet the Prime Minister today; he is recognised all over the world as a strong man, the most popular leader with the highest approval rating, who stands for his country, absolutely amazing," said a member of the Indian diaspora after meeting PM Modi.

"In 40 years, PM Modi is the first one to visit New Zealand. A very heartfelt welcome to PM Modi. As an Indian, I feel very proud," a community member told IANS after welcoming PM Modi.

"I am honoured to be here to welcome the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, to New Zealand. It's a very warm welcome, Namaste Modi ji," said another member of the Indian community.

"This is an unbelievable moment of my whole life; keep up your great hard work, Modi ji," said an excited boy after getting a chance to welcome PM Modi to New Zealand.

"Modi ji coming to New Zealand itself is a very fortunate event for the Indian diaspora, especially for those who live in Auckland. After 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to New Zealand; this itself is fortunate, and this will improve the bilateral relations. Modi ji made us Indians very proud. We have never felt like this before in our lives…thank you, Modi ji, please keep coming, have a long life and make India the greatest power in the world," said another community member.

"We felt very good coming here, can't believe that we shook hands with Modi ji," a member of the Indian community stated.

PM Modi also reciprocated the affection and excitement he received from the diaspora.

"The love and affection of the New Zealand's Indian community touched me deeply. They have waited four decades for the visit of an Indian Prime Minister, and their extraordinary enthusiasm and warmth were visible today. Their bond with India remains unwavering," PM Modi wrote after being welcomed by the Indian diaspora.

–IANS

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