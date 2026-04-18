April 18, 2026 8:10 PM हिंदी

Kinahan arrest under lens for possible links to Khalistan funding networks

Kinahan arrest under lens for possible links to Khalistan funding networks

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The arrest of alleged organised crime figure Daniel Kinahan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could impact funding channels linked to Khalistan elements, with Indian agencies closely monitoring the developments, sources said.

Officials have long maintained that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has attempted to leverage global drug cartels to channel funds towards activities linked to the Khalistan movement. While the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate is believed to route a significant portion of its funds to the ISI, only a small fraction is suspected to be linked to Khalistan-related activities.

Indian intelligence agencies have been closely tracking alleged links between Khalistani elements and international drug cartels. In this context, officials are also examining developments following Kinahan’s arrest in the UAE.

Kinahan has been arrested in connection with cases related to organised crime and has been named before the High Court in Dublin as the head of a drug cartel.

Investigators are also revisiting the case of Opinder Singh, an Indo-Canadian gangster who was arrested by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for allegedly operating a global methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking network.

Singh, also known by the alias Thanos, had links to the Brothers Keepers gang, a British Columbia-based criminal outfit with several members of Punjab origin. The group has been linked to large-scale narcotics smuggling, arms trafficking, murder, robbery, and extortion.

The gang has also publicly expressed support for the Khalistan movement and participated in events commemorating Talwinder Singh Parmar, accused of masterminding the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing that killed 329 people.

An official said that Kinahan’s arrest is significant not only from the perspective of dismantling global narcotics cartels but also for probing alleged links with individuals associated with Khalistani networks involved in transnational crime.

The DEA had earlier stated that Singh’s network extended to operatives in Turkey and Dubai and had links to the Kinahan crime group, which has also been reported to have connections with Hezbollah.

An Intelligence Bureau official said Singh is not considered a Khalistan ideologue but is part of criminal networks operating in overlapping ecosystems.

According to officials, such networks do not function in isolation but are embedded within broader social and criminal ecosystems that facilitate financial and logistical linkages.

Officials further said that such structures provide layers of deniability while enabling coordination between various actors.

Singh had claimed links with Kinahan, a detail that aligns with investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has probed cases indicating alleged coordination between gangster networks and Khalistani elements.

According to officials, while Khalistan-linked groups continue to propagate their agenda, criminal networks are suspected to facilitate funding through international drug trafficking.

Indian agencies have flagged organisations such as the Brothers Keepers, stating that these may serve as fronts for broader networks linked to such activities.

Officials said such groups maintain links with international drug cartels, including those associated with Kinahan, to further narcotics trade and generate funds.

They added that such operations often function under the cover of social or community platforms, creating a smokescreen for illicit activities.

Many Khalistan-linked groups are believed to operate from Canada, and officials noted that recent improvements in India-Canada ties have led to enhanced intelligence-sharing mechanisms.

Both countries are now sharing real-time intelligence to address such concerns and have expressed intent to curb such activities.

The US government had imposed sanctions on Kinahan in April 2022 after he and his family members were identified as leaders of the Kinahan organised crime group.

For India, officials said, the developments surrounding Kinahan’s arrest are significant, and any disruption to his network could potentially impact financial channels linked to such activities.

--IANS

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