Kimberley Process Meeting in India to focus on sustainable natural diamond trade

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The prestigious ‘Kimberley Process (KP) Intersessional Meeting 2026’ began here, with India as Chair, to deliberate on key issues related to the global trade in natural diamonds, a Commerce Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The meeting, being held from May 11-14, has brought together representatives from Kimberley Process Participants, Observers and industry stakeholders from across the world.

Suchindra Misra, KP Chair 2026, stated that the Kimberley Process has played an important role in supporting peace, protecting livelihoods and strengthening legitimate diamond trade across producing nations.

He emphasised the need to further strengthen trust in the system, enhance cooperation among participants and ensure that the Kimberley Process remains relevant and effective in a changing global environment.

Misra also highlighted that natural diamonds represent a sustainable product and that the Kimberley Process continues to remain one of the most progressive certification systems globally, according to the statement.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) is an international initiative aimed at preventing the flow of conflict diamonds into the legitimate diamond trade.

At present, the Kimberley Process has 60 Participants representing 86 countries, with the European Union and its Member States participating as a single bloc.

India assumed the Chairship of the Kimberley Process on January 1, 2026, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening responsible sourcing, transparency and sustainability in the global diamond sector.

As one of the world’s leading centres for diamond cutting and polishing, India continues to play an important role in advancing the objectives of the Kimberley Process.

The ‘Intersessional Meeting’ will include discussions and meetings of various Working Groups and Committees over the coming days.

The deliberations will focus on implementation of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme, monitoring and compliance mechanisms, artisanal and alluvial diamond production, statistics and measures aimed at strengthening trust in the natural diamond value chain.

According to the ministry, the meeting is also expected to provide an opportunity for participants and observers to exchange views on emerging challenges and collaborative approaches for enhancing consumer confidence in ethically sourced natural diamonds.

India’s Chairship theme for 2026 focuses on the 3Cs -- credibility, compliance and consumer confidence -- in the natural diamond sector with emphasis on strengthening the future of responsibly sourced natural diamonds through constructive dialogue and international collaboration.

—IANS

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