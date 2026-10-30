October 30, 2026 3:03 AM हिंदी

Kim Kardashian stopped Kris Jenner from advertising adult diapers

Kim Kardashian stopped Kris Jenner from advertising adult diapers

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Reality star Kim Kardashian discouraged her mother Kris Jenner from endorsing adult incontinence products.

Kris, 70, may have turned her family into global stars as well as a global brand as the 'momager' of the Kardashian clan, but Kim, 46, prevented her mother putting her face and name to a leading global brand of adult incontinence and postpartum care products.

In the latest episode of their show ‘The Kardashians’, Kris is seen visiting Kim on the set of ‘The Fifth Wheel’ when she receives the unexpected offer. Speaking to the film’s director Eva Longoria, Kris said, "You ready for this offer I’m getting in real time? They want me to do (the endorsement)”.

Eva, 51, then quipped, "I just did the cover of AARP. Don’t be jealous”. The former ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress then urged Kris to find out how much the endorsement deal would pay, prompting Kris to answer, "Well, that’s - of course! How many millions? I’m putting a diaper on, babe”.

Despite being ready to slip on a pair of adult incontinence pants, Kris later revealed in a confessional clip that she never put pen to paper on a deal because Kim wouldn't let her.

Kris said, "I didn’t end up doing it. Kim said no. Kim is such a buzzkill. (It’s) just a diaper! Everyone’s gotta pee”.

It is not just her mother who Kim is now giving advice to. The reality queen is now managing her eldest daughter North’s career.

During an earlier season of The Kardashians, Kim confessed, "I thought I was busy before. North, me having to be her 'momager' right now is crazy. It was not on my Bingo card for this year. “It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of energy”.

--IANS

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