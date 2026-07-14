Kim Kardashian shares pictures of her ‘favourite people’ Lewis Hamilton

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Reality TV Star Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of her summer getaway at the lake with her “favourite people”, including her children and her beau, F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Kim shared a string of images featuring her favourite people, which included her friends, sisters, including her daughters, Chicago, North West,Saint, Psalm and niece True Thompson. The picture also featured her new boyfriend.

In one selfie, Kim, her daughter Chicago, and Hamilton, could be seen posing. The picture confirms the sports star has finally officially met her children.

“Summers at the lake with my favorite people,” she wrote as the caption.

Kim shares all four kids with her former husband Kanye “Ye” West.

The longtime friends were first linked on New Year’s Eve at Kate Hudson’s star-studded celebration in Aspen.

It was in January, when it was reported that Kim jetted to the UK for a romantic weekend with Hamilton. In February, cameras caught them sitting side by side at the Super Bowl in California.

The two were seen in Japan next, where the reality star was on a family vacation with her four children, sister Khloé, and niece True Thompson.

Kim first gained media attention in 2007 following the unauthorized release of a sex tape with American singer Ray J. Afterwards, she and her family began to appear on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Its success led to the formation of several spin-offs before its revival as The Kardashians, as part of her and her family's multi-year deal with the streaming service.

Kardashian founded her beauty and fragrance company in 2017. She then founded the shaping underwear and foundation garment company in 2019.

Her acting credits include the films Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, two PAW Patrol films, the twelfth season of the anthology horror series American Horror Story, and the legal drama series All's Fair.

She is the eighth-most-followed individual on Instagram and the thirteenth-most-followed individual on Twitter.

--IANS

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