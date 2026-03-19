March 19, 2026 4:10 AM हिंदी

Kim Kardashian has dramatic tumble into bush wearing towering heels

Kim Kardashian has dramatic tumble into bush wearing towering heels

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian had quite a dramatic 2026 Oscars weekend. She went down before making her way to the carpet, as seen in a new TikTok video shared by her.

In the behind-the-scenes post, the reality star revealed that she took a dramatic fall in her ensemble, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Her outfit featured a curve-hugging gold Gucci turtleneck gown and towering $80 high heels. Just moments before her tumble, Kardashian can be heard saying, "I wonder if this shoe should be tighter”.

As per ‘People’, the next clip shows her buckling and partially falling into a nearby bush. Two people, including her friend Stephanie Shepard, were able to hold her up. "My ankle", Kardashian says. "F*** that poor lady I grabbed her”, likely referencing an onlooker.

And while she mentioned being "nervous" for the carpet earlier in the video, Kardashian nailed the moment in her bold look, which also featured icy blue contact lenses and intentionally tousled hair as a part of her glam.

The outfit was also a big hit with race car driver Lewin Hamilton, whom Kardashian has been romantically linked to since February, when a video obtained by TMZ captured them exiting the same SUV as they arrived at a hotel in Paris.

After she posted a series of glam photos from her night, Hamilton, 41, commented a flirty emoji with heart eyes. A source said last month that the Formula 1 star makes Kardashian "feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him”.

The 45-year-old reality star and the British F1 racer, 41, separately shared photos from a trip to Lake Powell in Arizona over the weekend. The couple were spotted at the destination, after images showed the pair exiting a black SUV and taking a stroll just in time to catch the desert sunset, both dressed warmly in pants and jackets for their evening out.

--IANS

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