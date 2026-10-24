Kieron Pollard promoted to Mumbai Indians’ head coach

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have appointed former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard as their head coach, marking a new chapter in his 16-year association with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions.

The franchise announced the elevation on Saturday, October 24, entrusting Pollard with the responsibility of leading the team after he served as its batting coach in recent years.

Pollard joined Mumbai Indians at the age of 22 and became a key figure in the franchise’s most successful period as a player. His transition into coaching has kept him closely involved with the team, giving him an understanding of its culture, personnel and approach to T20 cricket.

A prominent figure in the evolution of franchise-based T20 cricket, Pollard brings extensive experience of the format’s tactical demands and changing competitive landscape. His time as both a player and batting coach is expected to inform his approach as he takes charge of the team.

Reacting to his appointment, Pollard described the role as a significant milestone in his long association with Mumbai Indians and expressed his gratitude to the franchise’s leadership for placing their trust in him.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” Pollard said.

Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita M. Ambani welcomed the appointment, highlighting Pollard’s longstanding contribution to the franchise and his familiarity with the expectations associated with representing the team.

“Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family. As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game. We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as Head Coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter,” she said.

With his extensive experience at the highest level of T20 cricket and an established connection with the team, Pollard will now be tasked with guiding MI through their next phase as they seek to add to their IPL legacy.

--IANS

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