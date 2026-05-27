Khushbu Sundar: Santhosh completed a bartending course to play a bar tender in 'Double Occupancy'

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Actress and producer Khusbhu Sundar, whose Avni Films is next producing director Aswin Kandasamy's romantic fantasy drama 'Double Occupancy' (DO), has now disclosed how the hero of the film, Santhosh, completed a bartending course to play a bar tender to perfection in the film.

Participating in a pre-release event of the film, Khushbu, whose daughter Anandita Sundar has worked on this film as a creative producer, said she had known Santhosh right from the time he was in school.

"Right from his school days, he was fixed on becoming an actor. He was good at studies but he was focussed on becoming an actor. He had a passion for it. For it, he worked. He would run every morning, go horse riding, swimming. In fact, he plays a bar tender's role in the film. To make sure he played it to perfection, he went and attended classes and completed a certificate course in it. When somebody works so passionately, success will come in search for him," she said.

Actor Santhosh, while speaking on the occasion, thanked creative producer Anandita and said, "Everybody knows Anandita as only the Creative producer of this film but for me, she is also my BFF (Best friend Forever). I've known her from school. She knows all my dreams. She would listen to all that I had to say without judging me in school."

Thanking Anandita's mother Khushbu, Santhosh said, "Khushbu aunty is a very big pillar for me. No production house would agree to cast an actor within a year as a hero. Even if they say okay, they would have chosen a story of their choice. But in this case, I was the one who chose the story and gave it to them. To this day, she has given us full freedom. Thank her for the infinite happiness she has given me. I will not forget this till the day I die."

For the unaware, 'Double Occupancy' is being produced by Avni Movies, in collaboration with Benzz Media.

At its heart, Double Occupancy (DO), sources say, will be a sweeping romantic fantasy exploring identity, duality, science versus faith, and the aching beauty of loving someone who exists in two different forms.

Leading the film is Santhosh of 'Ponniyin Selvan' fame along with Samyuktha Viswanthan, Reshma Venkatesh and Vinoth Kishan.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors VTV Ganesh and Bagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles

After years of experience working with leading production houses, Aswin Kandasamy will make his directorial debut with this film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Santhakumar Chakravarthy and music by Sam CS. Editing for the film is by Praveen Antony while production design has been handled by Senthil Raghavan. Costumes are by Sruthi R. Kannan.

--IANS

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