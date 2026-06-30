Kevin Spacey says he felt 'attacked' by gay community

Los Angeles, June 30 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has said that he felt that he was constantly on the radar of gay community. The actor said he always felt "attacked" by the gay community.

The ‘House of Cards’ actor only went public about his sexuality in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct and thought he thought he had been "so clever" in keeping his attraction to men a secret for so many years, people were talking about him and he felt upset at the lack of understanding he experienced, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast, he said, “I was fiercely closeted. I didn’t want anyone to know anything about me and of course I thought I was so clever that no one knew. There was so many stories about me. There was lots of talk about that I was gay and I just wasn’t out and rather than the gay community understanding that…I always felt that I was being attacked”.

While Kevin has always denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, in March he agreed to a settlement with three men who accused him of sexual assault before the case could go to trial.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 66-year-old actor noted he had "hit on" a lot of guys but claimed a number of allegations about his behaviour had been "redesigned" or even "entirely made up".

He said, “I hit on a lot of guys. There are certain cases where part of something is true, but it’s been redesigned, or it’s been entirely made up, certainly in the case of Anthony Rapp, which is a case that we won in federal court in New York”.

The actor is hopeful things are changing. Referring to his struggle to get cast in recent years, Bill said, “A 10-year sentence is a serious sentence”. Kevin replied, “I feel less in jail than I did. When people actually start to hear the facts, understand what we won in courts, I think people now look at this and think, ‘Maybe nine years has been enough’. I feel much more welcomed, and I think that things are moving in the direction that we hoped they were moving in”.

In 2017, Anthony Rapp alleged Kevin had assaulted him in his New York apartment when he was a teenager and subsequently filed a $40 million civil lawsuit for sexual assault and battery.

--IANS

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