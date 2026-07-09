‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’ starring Jeet explores history of Bengal’s revolutionary past

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) The upcoming Bengali film ‘Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat’, which features Bengali superstar Jeet, explores the history of Bengal’s revolutionary past.

The film is helmed by Pathikrrit Basu, and is inspired by the extraordinary life of revolutionary Ananta Singh, a towering figure whose legacy continues to spark debate. Celebrated by some as a fearless freedom fighter and remembered by others as an outlaw, his life embodies the complex realities of India's struggle for independence.

Talking about the same, the director said, “Good things take time, and a masterpiece takes patience. Though our arrival was delayed, destiny chose the perfect hour. Bringing the legendary saga of Ananta Singh to the silver screen right before Independence Day is a profound honor. After all, a journey that ends in triumph is a journey worth waiting for. ‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ is a cinematic labor of love that dives deep into the fierce, untamed history of Bengal’s revolutionary past. Bringing the enigmatic life of Ananta Singh, who walked the razor's edge between a fiery freedom fighter and an outlaw, to life has been an incredible responsibility”.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply emotional to finally share this sweeping canvas with the world. This delayed arrival wasn't a setback; it was destiny saving the most poetic window. Releasing this roaring tribute to national pride right on the eve of Independence Day is everything we dreamed of, and I cannot wait for audiences to see that this journey was entirely worth the wait”, he added.

Produced by Nandy Movies in association with Jeetz Filmworks, the film brings together a formidable creative team. The music has been composed by renowned composer Shantanu Moitra, whose soulful score is expected to add greater depth to the film's storytelling.

The film is set to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

aa/