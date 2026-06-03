Kerala emerge overall winners at National Armwrestling & Para-Armwrestling Championship

Gandhinagar, June 3 (IANS) Kerala emerged as the overall champions at the 4th National Armwrestling & Para-Armwrestling Championship. They successfully defended their title by achieving the highest medal count for the second year in a row.

The Armwrestling Sports Association Gujarat organised the championship, led by President Rajendrasinh Parmar and Treasurer Mayank Patel, under the auspices of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI).

Yuvraj Verma was a standout, earning the title of Senior Men's Champion of Champions. He first claimed the 110 kg category and then showcased an impressive streak by defeating champions from lighter weight classes. His victories included Denic Lalruattluanga (90 kg ), Vethozo Lohe (85 kg), and finally Aabhas Rana (100 kg) in the grand final, earning the prestigious Champion of Champions crown. Additionally, Yuvraj achieved a remarkable double by winning gold in both the right-hand and left-hand 110 kg categories.

In the women's division, Madhura Hassan won the Women's Champion of Champions by defeating K Lalhriatpuii from Mizoram in the final.

The championship featured many memorable moments and surprising upsets. Notably, 18-year-old Aabhas Rana caused a major surprise by defeating the previously undefeated Mazahir Saidu in the 100 kg final, ending Saidu's long-standing dominance.

In the women's category, Kerala's Joshya J made a breakthrough by winning gold and defeating two of India's top armwrestlers, Yogesh Chaudhary and Nirmal Devi.

Speaking after the conclusion of the championship, Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), said, "This championship has showcased the incredible depth of talent that now exists in Indian armwrestling. From established champions defending their legacy to young athletes producing upsets, we witnessed the future of the sport unfold before our eyes. We are proud to provide a platform where athletes from every background can compete and excel."

--IANS

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