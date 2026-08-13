Amaal Mallik calls himself an anomaly in music industry

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has called himself an anomaly in the music industry.

The composer spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai, and said that he has always made it a point to stick to making good music, and not worry about the peripherals.

He told IANS, “I want to stand with the music. If you want to do good music, stand with me. If your film's budget is 5 rupees, it’s fine, I am not looking for a movie with a budget of 500 rupees. I am not saying that if I get a chance in ‘Ramayana’, only then I will do something. I am an anomaly. 80% of my catalog of super hit music is from super flop films”.

“I don't have only hit films. Later in life, ‘Airlift’, ‘Kapoor and Sons’, ‘MS Dhoni’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Badrinath’ and others hit films came up. I have only 5-6 films. Actually, my songs didn't even work on superstars. Every film has a learning lesson and a learning curve. I get stuck where I feel there is no growth. What will I do from here? I have made ‘Main Rahun Ya Na Rahun, and I did ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ but this time, I wanted to push the envelope with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Awarapan 2’”, he added.

Earlier, the composer had shared how he makes peace with some of his songs not clicking at the time of their release but becoming huge hits years later.

He earlier told IANS, “I have many such songs. I believe that there is a timeline for every song. There is also fate. It also depends on the mood, energy, and with whom you make it. Everyone has good energy, so the songs become great. Sometimes you make a very good song, but it also depends on the film, who is the hero. In our country, there is a visual medium of music. People first watch the songs, then listen to them. So it matters, on which face it comes. And how much marketing it gets”.

“So today is not a time that you make a very good song, and it will be seen. So it will be seen slowly, but if you have instant gratification, tomorrow it will be 100 million, 500,000 reels, this cannot happen with every song. Some songs go on reels, some songs go on streaming, some go against everyone's rules. But they have to give a positioning to the song”, he added.

--IANS

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