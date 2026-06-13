KEM Hospital sends MBBS student Sejal Pawar on 15-day forced leave over viral video row

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) KEM Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College on Saturday sent MBBS student Sejal Pawar on a 15-day forced leave on Saturday following a controversy surrounding a viral social media video in which she allegedly made objectionable remarks during a stand-up comedy show.

According to hospital authorities, Pawar has been handed over to her family after the administration held discussions with her parents, who visited the institution following the controversy. Sources said her family is deeply distressed by the incident and has expressed concern over the situation. Pawar has also reportedly apologised to her family.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the institution has confirmed that the person seen in the viral video is Pawar. The administration stated that her remarks were found to be prima facie inappropriate and unacceptable.

As a result, the institute has decided to place her on forced leave for a period of 15 days. During this period, Pawar will not be allowed to enter the KEM Hospital premises, the medical college campus, or the hostel. She will also be barred from participating in any academic or extracurricular activities.

The administration has also expressed concern that the controversy may adversely affect her mental well-being. In view of this, the hospital has advised her to undergo counselling to ensure that she does not suffer from depression or excessive mental stress arising from the incident and the subsequent public backlash.

The institute has also recommended the formation of a five-member committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. The committee is expected to include a retired senior professor, a senior journalist, and three faculty members from the medical college.

The panel has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the controversy, including examining the viral video, the circumstances surrounding it, and its broader implications. It has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

The controversy erupted after Pawar allegedly made remarks comparing the sizes of male cadavers’ genitalia while interacting with members of the audience during a stand-up comedy show hosted by comedian Pranit More. The comments drew sharp criticism on social media and sparked widespread outrage online.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber has registered an FIR in connection with viral comedy videos featuring More, Himanshu Jangra, Pawar and others.

According to a press note issued by Maharashtra Cyber, the FIR has been registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station under Sections 75(1)(iv), 75(3), 294 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The FIR names More, Jangra, Pawa,r and other individuals allegedly involved in the publication and dissemination of obscene and objectionable content through online platforms and social media. Maharashtra Cyber has also issued summons to the accused following the registration of the case.

--IANS

jk/vd