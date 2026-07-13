July 13, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

Keanu Reeves opens up on life lesson he got from bike racing

Keanu Reeves opens up on life lesson he got from bike racing (Photo: AI/IANS)

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who is known for his work in the ‘John Wick’ movies, has spoken up on the spiritual benefits of racing.

The actor, 61, and custom bike builder Gard Hollinger are putting their bikes to the test in the new docuseries ‘Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

It follows the friends and business partners as their company competes in the Super Hooligan National Championship. The streamer premiered the first of six episodes on July 12.

Keanu Reeves said that partnering with Hollinger was an easy decision, as he said, “Gard built an amazing custom motorcycle, and when I rode it, I was like ‘That needs to be in the world’”.

He went on, “I love riding motorcycles, telling stories and being part of something. All of that happened in a beautiful way”.

As per ‘People’, through the docuseries, Reeves and Hollinger hope to give viewers a deeper appreciation for motorcycle racing and the people behind the helmets.

Hollinger said, “You see an athlete in a suit wearing a helmet, and hopefully this is an opportunity for you to meet the human beings behind it, hear their stories, what they have gone through and how challenging it is to get to that level in the sport”.

Keanu Reeves told ‘People’, “It’s about building a team, ambition, vision, creating something you love, sharing it with the world and overcoming challenges. It’s American tradition”.

The pair are happy to see motorsports receiving more mainstream attention, thanks to films like ‘F1’ starring Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem. Hollinger said, “I enjoyed the movie. I thought there were some great visuals”.

“What we do is a little more humble. But I could be the team owner. I’ll be Javier Bardem”, the actor added.

--IANS

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