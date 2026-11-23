Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan has shared that his Oscar victory didn’t translate into overwhelming acting offers as he anticipated.

The actor also shared that he lost his health insurance after his return to acting slumped. The actor found fame in Hollywood as a teenager after he appeared as a child star with roles in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and ‘The Goonies’ but he decided to give it another go as an adult and landed the first two roles he auditioned for, a TV show and Oscar-winning movie ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

However, he has now revealed he didn't work for a year after filming the movie which would go on to win him an Oscar and he was convinced his career was over for a second time.

He recently appeared on actress Gwyneth Paltrow's podcast, where he said, “After I did the movie, I also auditioned three other times and I didn't get a single one. Not even a call back. I was not getting anything at all. The year came and went, I lost my health insurance. And I thought, 'Oh my God. Here's that doubt again, was it all luck?' Like before, when I was a kid (as a child actor). History is repeating itself”.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ proved to be a huge hit and the actor won the best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2023 with the star admitting it felt like a "huge validation" after his previous worries.

In the chat, the actors talked about the Hollywood awards season which Gwyneth branded "crazy" because being on the circuit is a "full-time job" and it's "really, really intense".

The actress said, “Award season is crazy. I mean, it’s crazy. The whole thing is nuts. And I think I was 26 when it all happened to me”.

The actor asked her, "Was it as intense back then? It was too, right?" Gwyneth replied, "Oh, my God. We didn’t obviously have social media or anything like that, but it was really, really intense. It’s just like the touring and press and press and press and press. It becomes your full-time job ... It lasts for so long”.

Quan added, "And it lasts, like, five months”.

The pair then admitted they both worried about letting down their loves ones if they failed to score nominations.

--IANS

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