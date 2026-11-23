Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday accused former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao of mortgaging Telangana's rights to Andhra Pradesh in the Krishna River water allocation and utilisation, and of allowing illegal construction of the projects by the neighbouring state.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister cited official records to launch an attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and accused them of compromising Telangana’s water rights during BRS rule.

He alleged that the decisions made by K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Harish Rao led to an injustice to Telangana.

Revanth Reddy alleged that after the formation of Telangana, the KCR government failed to protect the state’s interests regarding the allocation of Krishna River waters.

It was stated that in a meeting held on June 26, 2015, in the presence of the then Union Minister for Water Resources, Uma Bharti, KCR and Harish Rao agreed to a water allocation of 512 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 298.96 TMC for Telangana.

The Chief Minister questioned the BRS leadership for not advocating strongly for the state's interests. The previous government had also agreed to continue this same allocation arrangement on January 29, 2020, the CM charged.

On February 24, 2022, a GO - 482 was issued, allocating 0.22 TMC of water to the Prakasam district; the Chief Minister alleged that the previous government acted in a way that increased the scope for diverting water to Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the Congress government is continuously fighting to protect the state’s rights in Krishna River waters, CM Revanth Reddy lashed out at BRS leaders K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao for misleading the public about the Palnadu Water Grid. The Chief Minister accused them of attempting to tarnish the Congress government’s reputation through “lies and half-truths”.

Disclosing all the documentary evidence pertaining to the Palnadu Water Grid project, the CM pointed out that the GO No. 56 was issued on February 16, 2022, during the tenures of the then-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan and Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

The Chief Minister explained that the project, aimed at meeting the drinking water needs of the Palnadu and Guntur districts, was undertaken under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ with an outlay of ₹1,200 crore, and that proposals were drafted to secure a matching grant of ₹500 crore from the Central government.

At the time of the finalisation of the project, the CM questioned the then KCR government for not raising any objections either with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) or under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

CM Revanth Reddy revealed that soon after the matter came to their attention, the state government lodged a complaint with the Krishna Board, and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy also submitted a complaint to the Central Government, demanding that the works be halted.

Recalling that in 2004, 6 members from the TRS (now BRS) served as ministers in Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s cabinet, the Chief Minister alleged that it was during this period permissions were granted to increase the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs.

The same issue was also mentioned in the budget demands presented in the Legislative Assembly on March 29, 2005, and the relevant Government Order (GO) was issued on September 13 in the same year.

The CM questioned Harish Rao as to why those who were ministers at the time did not raise any objections in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister said permissions were granted in the past for the diversion of water to Andhra Pradesh through projects such as Handri-Niva, Pothireddypadu, Muchumarri, and Malyala.

On July 24, 2004, a GO was issued that effectively buried the water rights of the Telangana region, facilitating the diversion of 40 TMC of water through the first phase of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.

At that time, Harish Rao was a member of the cabinet. Permission was also granted for the Muchumarri project to draw water from the dead storage of the Srisailam reservoir. Permission was granted to draw water through the Rayalaseema lift scheme at an FRL (Full Reservoir Level) of 797.

--IANS

ms/dan