K.C. Venugopal moves privilege motion against MoS Jitendra Singh for 'lying' in Parliament

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Friday initiated a privilege motion against Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, accusing him of misleading the Parliament while responding to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police excesses against protesters during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

The "firing" allegation by LoP Gandhi and its subsequent response were made during a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lower House.

In a post on X, Venugopal said: "Moved a Privilege Motion against MoS Jitendra Singh for blatantly lying on the floor of Parliament and claiming that ‘no firing took place’ in response to the peaceful protests of our students.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's press conference which he addressed alongside a pellet gun victim, the Congress leader said: "LoP Rahul Gandhi ji met a pellet gun victim in front of the media, there are countless media reports documenting victims of such firing, and hospital records have also emerged of victims suffering from injuries from such firings."

"The Government cannot get away with such obvious falsehoods in Parliament. There should be action against the Minister," he added as the Opposition stepped up its attack on the Centre.

Later, while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, Venugopal said: "The privilege motion is very clear. While replying in the Lok Sabha, MoS Jitendra Singh said that there was no firing...the pictures were available on social media. Our Leader of Opposition has already presented clear evidence of a boy having pellet gun injuries. How can a Minister mislead the House like this?"

"Students as well as the entire nation know about it; however, he (Jitendra Singh) denied that such a thing took place. I moved a privilege motion because of this misleading statement," he asserted.

Venugopal's move comes a day after BJP MP Anurag Thakur submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lower House during the debate on the anti-paper leak bill.

The notice for breach of privilege and contempt of the House was filed by Thakur under Rule 222 read with Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure in Lok Sabha.

--IANS

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