K.C. Bokadia recalls how Amitabh Bachchan, Raaj Kumar trusted him, signed films without hearing scripts

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker K.C. Bokadia has opened up about a rare and olden era when Bollywood stars’ trust often outweighed detailed narrations from filmmakers.

He recalled how legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Raaj Kumar agreed to work with him without even hearing a script, back when they were thoroughly active and in the top league of Bollywood.

Speaking about his early days in the industry, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Bokadia revealed that things functioned very differently back then, with actors placing immense faith in filmmakers.

Recounting his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Bokadia shared that he approached the superstar with nothing more than an idea and conviction.

“I greeted him and simply asked if he would do my film. He asked me to quote my price, and when we finalised the signing amount, I honestly told him that I was making my first film, with no director and no subject ready,” Bokadia said. Despite this, Bachchan agreed to come on board, trusting Bokadia’s confidence.

He further added that it was Bachchan’s faith that eventually pushed him into direction. “When things didn’t work out with other directors, I asked him if I could direct the film myself. He said yes, and that’s how I became a director,” he said.

He also recalled how legendary Raaj Kumar, too, displayed unwavering faith. “I was told he had agreed the previous evening, and the very next morning he arrived, fully prepared at the Muhurat of the movie, without even hearing the story,” Bokadia shared.

Citing the examples, he highlighted the passion and commitment actors had towards their work at the time.

The filmmaker credited this belief for shaping his career, which got him to direct several successful films like Aaj Ka Arjun, Phool Bane Angaray, Police Aur Mujrim.

He also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Manoj Kumar, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Reflecting on the journey, Bokadia emphasised that it was this culture of trust and dedication that defined the industry in those years. “People didn’t need long narrations. There was belief, there was respect,and that was enough to begin something meaningful,” he said.

KC Bokadia is now all set for his upcoming release Teesri Begum starring Mugdha Godse.

–IANS

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