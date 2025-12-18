December 18, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan recalls what his meals were like in his younger days

Mumbai Dec 18 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati will see the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan reveal his food habits during his young days.

Big B said that many years ago, in his prime era, despite his hectic shooting schedules, he would manage to eat only homemade food. “During my young days I used to simply eat normal food and shoot for films,” said Amitabh.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who graced the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, were seen looking surprised at the revelation.

Adding more to the banter with Big B, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday spoke about their food habits and fitness regimes. Kartik and Ananya mentioned how they both feel that exercise is important along with a simple food diet routine.

Hearing this, 'Amitabh Bachchan' appreciated the discipline of the younger generation.

Talking about his diet, Kartik said that many of his favourite foods now came with a healthy twist.

He said, “Sir, jab burger order karte hain, usme bread hoti hi nahi. Naam bas burger ka hota hai,”he said, adding that his customised burgers are often made of cabbage, cauliflower, or vegetables.

Ananya, joining in, explained, “It’s just to give us a sense of satisfaction. Burger bahar se hota hai, aur andar se salad.” Ananya also revealed her fitness routine. She shared, “I have a strict personal rule of not consuming food after 7 PM.”

Talking about Kartik and Ananya's upcoming movie, it is all set for a Christmas release, on the 25th of December.

The trailer of the movie was released on Thursday and has received a good response from the audience.

