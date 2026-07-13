Kay Kay Menon on ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’ character: Has many flaws, but is also sharp and intuitive

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Kay Kay Menon, who is all set to play a laid-back headmaster in the upcoming series ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’, which will premiere from July 24, says his character is has many flaws, but is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage.

Kay Kay Menon, who portrays the role of Gyaneshwar Tripathi in the series, shared, "Over the years, I have had the chance to play all kinds of characters—from intelligence officers and politicians to criminals—but I have never played a headmaster before.”

That immediately intrigued Kay Kay when he first read the script.

What drew him in even more was “how relatable Gyaneshwar is. He is not perfect and has many flaws, but he is also sharp, intuitive, and knows how to turn situations to his advantage.”

“At the same time, there's a goodness to him that makes him very human. These different layers made the role so interesting for me. Bringing a character like Gyaneshwar to life would not have been possible without Himank's clarity and direction, along with the incredible support of my co-actors.”

The seven-episode comedy-drama is directed by Himank Gaur, created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures.

Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava, the series follows a laid-back headmaster and his pursuit to transform one of Tinki Toli's most dysfunctional schools.

It also stars Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles

The trailer opens the gates to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, a school where rules are flexible, personalities are larger than life, and no two days are ever the same. At the heart of the story is Gyaneshwar Tripathi (Kay Kay Menon), a laid-back principal whose quick thinking and unconventional methods keep the school going through every twist and turn. But everything changes when he learns that the headmasters of the ten Delhi schools with the best board results will earn a government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge.

As he navigates an eclectic mix of teachers, spirited students, overenthusiastic parents, and a constant stream of unexpected situations, the trailer promises an entertaining and memorable ride.

Archana Puran Singh, who plays Urmila Devi in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, revealed what drew her to Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

She said it was its beautifully observed writing.

“It is a story filled with humour, heart, and characters that feel incredibly authentic. My character, Urmila Devi, is bold, outspoken, fiercely ambitious, and completely unapologetic about who she is, which made her an absolute joy to portray.”

The actress loved the dynamic between Urmila and Gyaneshwar, and sharing the screen with Kay Kay Menon was truly wonderful.

Himank Gaur, director of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, shared, "A lot of what you see in Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya comes from the core memories we all carry from our school days—the friendships, mischief, the teachers, and those everyday moments that stay with you long after you've left the classroom.”

So what made the journey special?

Gaur shared: “What made this journey even more special was bringing Biswapati and Sameer's vision to life alongside an incredible cast led by Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, a fantastic ensemble, and such a wonderful group of young actors who brought so much energy and authenticity to every scene.”

--IANS

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