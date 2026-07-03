July 03, 2026 7:01 AM हिंदी

Katy Perry takes a dig at ex-husband during fun game

Katy Perry takes a dig at ex-husband during fun game

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is back at taking digs at her former partners. The singer recently suggested that her ex-husband Russell Brand should be in jail.

She played a game with fans at her Blenheim Palace concert where she suggested that her ex-husband be put behind the bars, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The singer, who was married to the British comic for 14 months from October 2010, played an interactive game with the audience during her performance in Oxfordshire in which a giant tablet suggested poses to act out and cameras then displayed fans' images on the big screens.

As per ‘Female First UK’, after asking fans to do their best impression of pretending to be sober, for which the cameras honed in on Jedward, the singer then requested people act out reacting to "seeing their ex".

She quipped, "I hope my ex isn't here. He should be in jail”.

Russell is currently awaiting trial on seven charges, including three counts of rape, one of indecent assault and three charges of sexual assault. The trial is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court from October 12, with the matter expected to last two months.

Elsewhere during the show, a giant iPhone lit up during a performance of her 2020 hit ‘Never Really Over’. The visual showed a series of incoming calls from former partners and rumoured flames, including Diplo, initials believed to refer to John Mayer, Russell and Orlando Bloom, as well as current beau Justin Trudeau, who was represented by a heart and a Canadian flag.

Katy also wore a tribute to her partner in the form of a Canadian flag cufflink on her shirt, and gave a number of nods to him as she referenced it being Canada Day.

--IANS

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