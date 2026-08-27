Katrina Kaif gets trolled after rare public outing post-pregnancy

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif faced trolling on social media after she made a rare public appearance following the birth of her son in November last year.

Katrina, who was seen glowing with her pregnancy gain, was recently seen alongside husband and actor Vicky Kaushal at the funeral of filmmaker Kuku Kohli in Mumbai on August 26.

A lot many trolls were seen commenting on her appearance and questioning what had happened to the actor.

The couple arrived to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker and were seen meeting members of the bereaved family before leaving the crematorium. For the uninitiated, Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25 at the age of 77 following a cardiac arrest.

Pictures and videos from Katrina’s appearance at the crematorium surfaced online, prompting a section of social media users to comment on her changed appearance after motherhood. Some of the comments were particularly unkind, with users writing, “This is terrible, what happened to Katrina?”, “She looks like a rasgulla”»

Others wrote, “She got 100% Indianized. Even the walk. Holy crap.”, “Katrina is looking like Hardik's wife Natasha”»

Another user wrote in Hindi, “Katrina Kaif full change ho gayi hain, pehly bohat khubsurat thi ab old woman lag rahi hain ,” while another commented, “Now she looks like a Punjabi bahu..!!”

The appearance comes months after Katrina and Vicky embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025.

They announced the arrival on of their baby on social media, writing that their “bundle of joy” had arrived. In January 2026, they revealed their son’s name as Vihaan Kaushal and shared a picture showing his tiny hand.

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky had announced their pregnancy in September 2025. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Post motherhood, Katrina has largely kept away from the public spotlight.

Katrina has, however, continued to offer fans glimpses of her life through social media without extensively revealing her son or sharing much of their personal life.

–IANS

rd/