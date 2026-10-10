October 10, 2026 10:54 AM हिंदी

Katherine Heigl recalls being teased at school over childhood commercial

Katherine Heigl recalls being teased at school over childhood commercial

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Katherine Heigl has recalled how she was teased at school over a commercial she featured in as a child. The actress said she sometimes still hears its theme song in her nightmares.

Heigl took to Instagram, where she shared the commercial and said that watching the clip now leaves her amused, and she praised the set design in the final scene.

“Sometimes I still hear the theme song in my nightmares I got so much grief at school for this Petite Naté commercial. Watching it now, it’s hilarious...and honestly, the set design in that last scene – amazing! Enjoy this little time capsule!” Katherine wrote as the caption.

Heigl first portrayed Dr. Izzie Stevens on the television medical drama Grey's Anatomy from 2005 to 2010, a role that brought her recognition and accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.

Heigl started her career as a child model with Wilhelmina Models before turning her attention to acting, making her film debut in That Night and later appearing in My Father the Hero, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Wish Upon a Star, and Bride of Chucky. She was then seen in the television series Roswell.

Heigl gained major recognition with her work in films such as Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life As We Know It and New Year's Eve. She also appeared in Zyzzyx Road, One for the Money, The Big Wedding, and Unforgettable.

The actress has also starred in several films that have seen limited releases, including Jackie & Ryan, Home Sweet Hell, and Jenny's Wedding.

She was last seen in Fear of Rain in psychological horror thriller film written and directed by Castille Landon and starring Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, Eugenie Bondurant, and Harry Connick Jr. The film follows Rain, a teen living with schizophrenia, struggles with what she believes are terrifying hallucinations, only to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Bharti Singh wishes Big B ahead of his 84th b’day: He has given generations so many beautiful memories

Bharti Singh wishes Big B ahead of his 84th b’day: He has given generations so many beautiful memories

Trump's Russian diesel deal fuels US double-standard row

Trump's Russian diesel deal fuels US double-standard row

2nd T20I: ‘Shai Hope is a world-class cricketer,’ says Gambhir after West Indies’ record chase

2nd T20I: ‘Shai Hope is a world-class cricketer,’ says Gambhir after West Indies’ record chase

Shatrughan Sinha wishes Rekha on 72nd b’day: Lots of love for our own, mystic, mysterious woman

Shatrughan Sinha wishes Rekha on 72nd b’day: Lots of love for our own, mystic, mysterious woman

Foreign investors offload Rs 30,294 crore this week, domestic inflows absorb FII selling

Foreign investors offload Rs 30,294 crore this week, domestic inflows absorb FII selling

Musk's ex-partner alleges $40 million silence offer: US media

Musk's ex-partner alleges $40 million silence offer: US media

Manipulation of farcical PoK polls exposes Pakistan's deeply flawed 'democratic' system (File image)

Manipulation of farcical PoK polls exposes Pakistan's deeply flawed 'democratic' system

Indian-American truckers' plight raised with US Transportation Secretary

Indian-American truckers' plight raised with US Transportation Secretary

Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer 'Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2' to premiere on October 23 (Photo: IANS/PR)

Saravanan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer 'Sattamum Needhiyum Season 2' to premiere on October 23

Trump outlines sweeping agenda ahead of midterms

Trump outlines sweeping agenda ahead of midterms