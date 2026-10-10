Katherine Heigl recalls being teased at school over childhood commercial

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Katherine Heigl has recalled how she was teased at school over a commercial she featured in as a child. The actress said she sometimes still hears its theme song in her nightmares.

Heigl took to Instagram, where she shared the commercial and said that watching the clip now leaves her amused, and she praised the set design in the final scene.

“Sometimes I still hear the theme song in my nightmares I got so much grief at school for this Petite Naté commercial. Watching it now, it’s hilarious...and honestly, the set design in that last scene – amazing! Enjoy this little time capsule!” Katherine wrote as the caption.

Heigl first portrayed Dr. Izzie Stevens on the television medical drama Grey's Anatomy from 2005 to 2010, a role that brought her recognition and accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.

Heigl started her career as a child model with Wilhelmina Models before turning her attention to acting, making her film debut in That Night and later appearing in My Father the Hero, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Wish Upon a Star, and Bride of Chucky. She was then seen in the television series Roswell.

Heigl gained major recognition with her work in films such as Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life As We Know It and New Year's Eve. She also appeared in Zyzzyx Road, One for the Money, The Big Wedding, and Unforgettable.

The actress has also starred in several films that have seen limited releases, including Jackie & Ryan, Home Sweet Hell, and Jenny's Wedding.

She was last seen in Fear of Rain in psychological horror thriller film written and directed by Castille Landon and starring Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, Eugenie Bondurant, and Harry Connick Jr. The film follows Rain, a teen living with schizophrenia, struggles with what she believes are terrifying hallucinations, only to suspect her neighbor has kidnapped a child.

--IANS

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