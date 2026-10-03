Kate Hudson celebrates daughter Rani Rose’s 8th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter Rani Rose’s 8th birthday with a tribute, calling her little girl a “dancing, avid reading, skincare obsessed, horse loving” Harry Potter fan and a “cuddle bug” whom the family loves “so much.”

Hudson took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her daughter Rani along with her husband and sons.

“Our birthday girl! Rani Rose, our baby, is 8! Our little dancing, avid reading, skincare obsessed, horse loving, harry potter die hard, cuddle bug, WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH!” Kate wrote as the caption.

Rani Rose was born on October 2, 2018, and she is the only daughter of actress Kate Hudson and her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa.

Kate married the lead singer of the Black Crowes Chris Robinson in 2000. Their son was born in January 2004. The couple announced their separation in August 2006. The divorce was finalized in 2007.

It was in 2010, that the actress started dating Muse lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy. They became engaged in 2011, three months before the birth of their son. The couple broke up in 2014.

She then started dating Danny Fujikawa, a musician, actor, and co-owner of a record company in 2016. Their daughter was born in October 2018. The couple announced their engagement in September 2021.

Hudson made her film debut in the 1998 drama Desert Blue, which was followed by supporting roles in several films.

She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's musical drama Almost Famous in 2000.

Throughout the 2000s, Hudson starred in the romantic comedies How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, You, Me and Dupree, Fool's Gold, and Bride Wars.

On the television side, she had a recurring role in the musical series Glee, and starring roles in the thriller series Truth Be Told and comedy series Running Point.

Her other film credits include The Skeleton Key, Nine, Rock the Kasbah, Deepwater Horizon and Mother's Day. Hudson released her debut studio music album, Glorious, in 2024.

--IANS

dc/