India to become global leader in robotic surgery: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, has said that India is increasingly becoming an important global destination for healthcare innovation and advanced surgical technology.

“India stands at an exciting juncture in healthcare innovation, with our strength in technology, artificial intelligence, digital health and a rapidly expanding ecosystem of surgical robotics," the minister said in his virtual address during the international conference on Robotic Surgery held by the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS).

The minister said that India holds the opportunity to innovate, develop and lead this future technology.

India is rapidly becoming a major centre for robotic surgery, with Delhi-NCR leading the country in robotic-system installations and surgical volumes.

The conference highlighted a near five‑fold rise in robotic‑assisted procedures in Delhi NCR from 2,257 in 2021 to 10,937 in 2025 and a national increase from 8,912 to 44,857 over the same period.

Around 39 hospitals in Delhi NCR have robotic systems, while 11 hospitals have more than one robotic system, making Delhi NCR the country's leading hub for robotic-system installations.

The growth has been spread across several major surgical specialities. Approximately 33 per cent of robotic procedures in Delhi NCR were general surgery–benign procedures in 2025, while 30.2 per cent were related to urology.

Nearly 22.1 per cent procedures were related to gynaecology and 10 per cent to general surgery–malignant procedures, with additional robotic procedures being performed in head and neck, thoracic and cardiac surgery.

India has the potential to emerge as a global leader in robotic surgery by 2030 and potentially surpass, established leaders such as the United States, said Dr. Anup Kumar, Organising Chairman (Urology) and HOD, Department of Urology, Robotic and Renal Transplant, Safdarjung Hospital.

“Delhi has reached this position because of the combined efforts of pioneering surgeons, high-volume hospitals and multidisciplinary teams that have steadily integrated robotic technology into complex surgical care," added Dr. Vivek Bindal, Organising Chairman, SRS India and Principal Director ans Head, Department of Minimal Access, Bariatric and Robotic Surgery, Max Hospital.

—IANS

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