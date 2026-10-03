October 03, 2026 12:17 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ remark on Kanika Mann

‘Bigg Boss 20’: Salman Khan schools Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ remark on Kanika Mann

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan schooled contestant Qazi Touqeer over his ‘lollipop’ remark aimed at Kanika Mann, questioning his repeated attempts to justify the comment instead of simply apologising.

A new promo was shared by channel ahead of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode on Instagram and was captioned: “Salman ne li @qazitouqeer_official ki class aur @officialkanikamann ki side Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.”

The pormo began with Salman reprimanding Qazi by saying: “Qazi, jab aapka intentions kisi ko galat laga you shouldve just backed out. Lekin aap lage rahe nonstop like a stuck record.”

“(Qazi, when your intentions were perceived as wrong by someone, you should have simply backed out. But you kept going nonstop, like a stuck record.)”

Salman then asked Kanika if Qazi had apologised to her, to which the actress said: “Inme bahut hawa aagayi hai (He’s become to full of himself).”

Qazi jumped in and said that he did try to apologise.

To which Salman replied: “Humne nahi dekha aapko inhe sorry bolte huye. Aapne yeh kaha ki main goli khaalunga lekin sorry nahi bolunga. (We did not see you apologising to her. You said, ‘I’ll take a bullet, but I won’t apologise.’)

Qazi then made a puzzling claim saying he jokingly apologised to Kanika.

To which, Salman replied: “Aapne kisiko suna hai mazaak mazaak main sorry bolte huye life main? (Have you ever heard anyone say sorry as a joke in your life?)”

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

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