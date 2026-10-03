Piyush Goyal highlights India's growing strengths as global hub for talent, innovation

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he highlighted India's growing strengths as a global hub for talent, innovation and business services, and the potential for deeper India-US business partnerships.

During his US visit, the minister met several global leaders and CEOs.

“Met Greg Case, CEO of Aon, and discussed the company's operations in India and the opportunities for further expansion,” Goyal posted on social media platform X.

He also met Paul Grewal, Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer at Cognition, and exchanged views on leveraging Cognition’s pioneering AI solutions and deepening its presence in India.

“Highlighted how India’s rich engineering ecosystem and dynamic startup culture provide a strong launchpad for building and deploying next-generation technologies for the world,” said Goyal.

During an engaging interaction with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) leadership and members from Chicago, Michigan, and Ohio Chapters, the minister discussed the expanding opportunities in the India-US economic partnership and “highlighted how India’s economic momentum, marked by record FDI inflows and strong GDP growth, reflects PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a confident, self-reliant and globally competitive India”.

“Chartered Accountants have a pivotal role in strengthening this partnership by helping businesses navigate cross-border taxation, regulatory compliance and financial governance, while making Indian enterprises investment-ready for global capital,” the minister noted.

Goyal also delivered the keynote address at the USIBC Roundtable in Chicago.

“Discussed venture investment, commercialisation, and corporate partnerships to help Indian and US startups scale across markets. Explored opportunities to deepen India–US innovation linkages and foster the next generation of high-growth enterprises,” Goyal said.

He met Juan Ricardo Luciano, Chair of the Board and CEO of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).

They discussed avenues to expand ADM’s presence and investment opportunities in India.

“With our rapidly expanding food processing sector, modernising agricultural value chains, and massive consumer base, India offers tremendous potential for sustainable growth and long-term collaboration,” said Goyal.

--IANS

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