Goyal hails Captain Machchhar’s courage

Chicago, Oct 3 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage in protecting passengers aboard a Flydubai flight, telling an Indian-American gathering in Chicago that his actions reflected a spirit of humanity associated with India.

Goyal referred to Machchhar during his address at an event organised by the US Indian Community Foundation, days after the pilot was seriously injured during an incident aboard the flight.

The minister invoked Machchhar while speaking about service, courage and respect for those who protect others.

“Today, I would like one more thing to remember this it is an honor. He is Captain Smith Macharick,” Goyal said.

Goyal described how Machchhar was badly injured during the incident and praised his actions despite his injuries.

“I give credit to his courage,” Goyal said.

“Captain Smith Macharick, with his courage, with his bravery, saved lives 174 people. 174 people,” he said.

Parts of the transcript dealing with the precise sequence of events aboard the aircraft are garbled. Goyal, however, clearly credited Machchhar’s courage and bravery with protecting the 174 people aboard.

The minister linked the pilot’s actions to a wider Indian tradition of placing humanity above geographical boundaries.

“This is not just a shloka. This is our thought. The thought every Indian. The whole world, the whole world, we live a family. Humanity is a family,” Goyal said while referring to the Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

He said geographical distance did not diminish that outlook.

“America is thousands of miles away from India,” Goyal said, adding that concern for people around the world was part of the Indian ethos.

His remarks on Machchhar came during a wider address to Indian-Americans in which he spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Goyal recalled Shastri’s “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” slogan while discussing respect for the armed forces and farmers. He also referred to the respect shown to members of the military in the United States.

“Today in America, any soldier, any person armed forces, whether passes airport or on the road, everyone stood up and applauded for him,” he said.

Goyal was in Chicago after attending the G20 Trade Ministers’ Meeting in Milwaukee. He also held meetings with American businesses and investors during his visit before addressing the community gathering.

Machchhar has drawn public recognition following the Flydubai incident, with political and diplomatic figures praising his actions. His conduct has also been highlighted by members of the Indian-American community in the United States.

The Chicago remarks add Goyal to those publicly recognising the pilot’s actions. The Commerce Minister used Machchhar’s example as part of a broader message about service, courage and the Indian diaspora’s connection with its country of origin.

--IANS

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