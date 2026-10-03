Wamiqa Gabbi urges kindness towards animals: Let’s make this world a little safer

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has urged everyone to show greater compassion towards animals, stressing that while they may not speak the same language, they experience emotions such as love, fear and pain.

Wamiqa took to Instagram to share a string of videos featuring her with hens, puppies and goats, before wrapping up the post with a childhood picture of herself surrounded by pigeons.

“They may not speak our language, but they feel everything we do …love, fear, pain, and kindness.

Too often, animals are treated like they don’t matter, when all they ask from us is a little compassion, care and a safe place to exist,” she wrote as the caption.

Wamiqa added: “This Gandhi Jayanti, let’s make a small promise. To be kinder, to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and to make this world a little safer for every living being.”

Talking about the actress, who turned 33 last month, made her screen debut as a child with a brief role in the Hindi film Jab We Met in 2007. She later established herself as a leading lady in Punjabi cinema with roles in comedy films, such as Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, Nikka Zaildar 2 and its sequel Nikka Zaildar 3 as well as the crime drama Kali Jotta.

Gabbi expanded into other languages with the Tamil romance Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam and the Malayalam sports drama Godha.

She then transitioned into a period focused on Hindi streaming ventures such as the period drama series Jubilee, followed by her role as a spy's wife in Vishal Bhardwaj's thriller film Khufiya. She has also worked in films such as Bhool Chuk Maaf, Bhooth Bangla and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Wamiqa will next be seen in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, an upcoming Hindi-language film directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.

The film is a biopic of Ujjwal Nikam who appeared against Ajmal Kasab in the trial of the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

--IANS

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