Deepak Tijori shares rare gem throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa sets

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori took a trip down memory lane and shared a rare throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and other members of the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa team.

The photo appears to have been clicked during the making of the 1994 film, according to fans’ comments in the comment section of the post.

The picture features a young Shah Rukh Khan seated in the centre, with Deepak Tijori sitting beside him. Gauri Khan can be seen seated next to SRK, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is seen standing behind them. The picture also features other members of the film's team.

Sharing the rare picture, Deepak Tijori wrote in his caption, “Found this rare gem! #Throwback #deepaktijoriteam #DeepakTijori”

Talking about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, the movie was directed by Kundan Shah, and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori in key roles.

Shah Rukh played Sunil, a young man who is deeply in love with Anna, played by Suchitra. However, Anna falls for Chris, played by Deepak Tijori.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Anjan Srivastav and Tiku Talsania, with Juhi Chawla making a special appearance.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, who are seen together in the throwback picture, got married on October 25, 1991, even before Shah Rukh Khan became a superstar.

On the professional front, Deepak Tijori, who has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for over three decades, has been a part of many superhit movies, including ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Khiladi’, ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, ‘Pehla Nasha’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Ghulam’, ‘Baadshah’, ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Aaina’, ‘Saajan Ka Ghar’, ‘Raja Natwarlal’, ‘Department’ and ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’.

As a filmmaker, he has directed movies such as ‘Oops!’, ‘Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat’, ‘Fareb’, ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’, ‘Fox’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’ and ‘Tipppsy’.

–IANS

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