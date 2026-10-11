Kashmiri handicrafts on path to revival as exports cross Rs 1,100 crore: Report

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Kashmir’s handicraft industry is on a path to revival after the turbulent years of militancy and the Covid-19 pandemic, with exports crossing Rs 1,100 crore and the Jammu and Kashmir government setting a Rs 2,000-crore export target, a report said.

According to a report in India Narrative, many traditional artisans have found new markets within the country and globally, bringing hope for a new lease of life to the struggling sector.

"Kashmiri artisans now have a direct pathway to bulk buyers and high-end export markets by combining traditional craftsmanship with better materials, contemporary design, quality certification, and access to international showrooms. This is helping transform centuries-old craftsmanship into globally competitive products while preserving the skills, stories, and cultural heritage," Gulam Sadiq, a third-generation artisan from Baramulla, said, as per the report.

Citing the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Survey 2025-26, the report said handicrafts and handloom support about 4.45 lakh artisans and craftsmen in the Union Territory. Woollen shawls alone account for Rs 477.25 crore of exports, while carpets account for Rs 317 crore.

"Of late, the Jammu and Kashmir government has also started giving a global push to the sector, setting out a target to expand handicraft exports, modernise traditional crafts, improve artisans’ skills, strengthen market access, and promote GI-certified products globally,” Noor Hasan, a Kashmiri trader, told India Narrative.

The government’s policy envisages export subsidies, marketing support, design development and infrastructure, with Dubai, London, Singapore, Paris, New York, Milan, and Tokyo among the international markets being explored, according to the report.

"The government’s Rs 2,000-crore export target should therefore be regarded as a milestone rather than a destination," it said.

In 2025, the government trained about 11,000 people in carpet weaving to preserve and revive the craft, and in April 2026, it constituted a Handicrafts Quality Control Council to protect the authenticity and reputation of Kashmiri crafts, the report noted.

GI tagging has also brought a positive change to the sector, it said.

“It has immensely helped protect the originality and identity of traditional crafts like Pashmina shawls, Kani shawls, Sozni Craft, Papier-mache, Walnut Wood Carving, Gabba, Willow bats, Kashmiri hand-knotted carpets, and half a dozen other products. Even Basohli Painting, Basohli Pashmina, Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, and Ramban’s Sulai Honey and Udhampur Kaladi (a traditional dairy product) are GI-tagged,” a senior official in the Jammu and Kashmir Industries Department said, according to the report.

With GI tags, buyers can better identify genuine Kashmiri handicrafts and trust their quality, helping artisans gain recognition and reach wider markets in India and abroad, the report added.

--IANS

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