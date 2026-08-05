Dhanush constructs, donates a three-storied structure to his school!

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Dhanush has now constructed and donated a three-storied building to the school he once studied in.

Sources say Dhanush replaced an existing structure with a simple roof at the Thaai Sathya Matriculation School in Saligramam with a three-storied structure. The newly constructed building has now been named the 'Dhanush Block'.

For the unaware, Dhanush completed his schooling up to Class 10 at this very institution.

The inauguration ceremony of the new building was held recently. Dhanush was seen at the event along with his schoolmate, cinematographer Kumaran. The two are students from the 1999 batch.

During the event, Dhanush touched the feet of each of his teachers and received their blessings. He also posed for photographs with them, creating a deeply emotional and memorable moment.

Cinematographer Kumaran, who studied alongside Dhanush at the same school from LKG, and his wife, Lakshmi Krupa also attended the event.

Speaking after the event, cinematographer Kumaran said, “Dhanush, my wife and I studied here until Class 10. Later, Dhanush and I completed our Plus Two at another school. He went into cinema, while I completed my engineering degree and, unexpectedly, ended up entering the film industry as well. I eventually became a cinematographer and worked with Dhanush on films such as 'Thangamagan'."

Kumaran went on to say, “Dhanush enquired about the condition of the school buildings and voluntarily came forward to make this tremendous contribution. What touched us even more was that he said he would also renovate some of the other buildings and construct new ones in the vacant spaces. His gesture has truly moved us.”

On the work front, Dhanush, who won two National Awards -- one each for acting and direction -- at the recently announced 72nd National Film Awards, is currently working on Rajkumar Periasami's 'Om' in which he will be seen playing the lead along with Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

--IANS

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