Karnataka’s Shreeniti storms into pre-QF at KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (IANS) Karnataka's 15-year-old Shreeniti Chowdhury produced one of the best performances of the Bengaluru leg of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30, racing into the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Aniha Reddy Gavinolla at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium on Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Shreeniti, a Class 10 student of DPS East School who trains at HLTA, showed tremendous composure after making a slow start. She trailed 0-2 in the opening set before completely turning the match around, winning the next 12 games in succession to close out the contest in emphatic fashion.

The victory comes just days after Shreeniti won the ITF J60 in Hyderabad, where she upset fifth seed Savitha Bhubaneswaran 7-5, 6-1 in the final on Saturday. She had reached the quarterfinals of the J60 Gurugram earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the boys' draw witnessed the biggest upset of the day when 17-year-old Mahijeet Pradhan of Maharashtra knocked out fifth seed Pradnyesh Shelke 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Mahijeet recovered superbly after losing the opening set, in which he dropped serve in the sixth and eighth games. He immediately changed the momentum in the second, breaking in the opening game and, despite being broken back in the next, regained control to lead 5-2. He dropped serve once more but broke again to level the match.

The decider saw Mahijeet race to a 5-1 lead after an early break. Pradnyesh fought back by breaking in the seventh game, but Mahijeet held his nerve and his serve to close out the match.

Among the other results, top seed Tejas Ravi defeated fellow Karnataka player Shreyanth Mahanthesha 6-3, 6-4, while Ishaan Badagi, another Karnataka youngster, came from a set down to beat Atharva Sriramoju 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Second seed Ahan Shetty survived a three-set battle against Rishi Yadav 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, while No. 4 seed Vivaan Mirdha defeated Chukka Lakshya Vardhan 6-2, 6-4.

In the girls' main draw, No. 2 seed Karthika Padmakumar advanced after Swasti Singh retired at 0-3, while No. 6 seed Vasundra Balajee led Avipsha Dehury 6-0, 2-0 when the latter retired. Seventh seed Tejaswi Manneni survived a marathon against Samradnyee Dalvi, winning 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

RESULTS (ALL INDIANS UNLESS MENTIONED)

BOYS' SINGLES (ROUND OF 32): 1-Tejas Ravi bt Shreyanth Mahanthesha 6-3, 6-4; 7-Ayan Shetty bt Pradyumna Tatachar 6-3, 6-4; Mahijeet Pradhan bt 5-Pradnyesh Shelke 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; 4-Vivaan Mirdha bt Chukka Lakshya Vardhan 6-2, 6-4; Aarush Kote (USA) bt Evan Saha 6-2, 6-2; 2-Ahan Shetty bt Rishi Yadav 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Ishaan Badagi bt Atharva Sriramoju5-7, 6-1, 6-0; Neel Kelkar bt Abhivadya Misra 6-4,6-1;

BOYS' DOUBLES (ROUND OF 16): Chukka Lakshya Vardhan/Parthiv Nallagundla bt Vishwak Reddy Gunampally/Shreyas Narendran (USA) 6-4, 6-3;

GIRLS' SINGLES (ROUND OF 32): 7-Tejaswi Manneni bt Samradnyee Dalvi 5-7,7-5, 6-4; 2-Karthika Padmakumar bt Swasti Singh 3-0 (Retired); Zoha Qureshi bt Krishika Gautam 6-3, 6-0; Anjhalle Meka bt Sanidhya Karantoth 6-3,5-7, 6-2; 4-Shreeniti Chowdhury bt Aniha Reddy Gavinolla 6-2, 6-0; 6-Vasundra Balajee bt Avipsha Dehury 6-0, 2-0 (retired);

GIRLS' DOUBLES (ROUND OF 16): Prachi Malik/Riya Gangamma Pudiyokkada bt Preethi Premkumar/Avni Punaganti 6-0, 6-1; Ilaiyanila Kannan/Pooja Nagaraj bt Aaniya Thammineni/Annika Thammineni 6-3, 6-1; Bawyasri Asr/Mithravinda Sathish (USA) bt Tamanna Nair/Sidhhi Pandey 4-6, 6-3, 10-6; Banu Gnanasigamani Aswin/Sanidhya Karantoth W/o 2-Disha Kumar/Swasti Singh; Zoha Qureshi/Deepthi Venkatesan W/o 4-Tanusshri Maneni Sathesh/Jahnavi Tammineedi.

--IANS

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