Karisma Kapoor says she loved Neelam Kothari's dance, recalls audience throwing coins during 'Paap Ki Duniya’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared a fun secret from her school days in the upcoming episode of 'India's Best Dancer Season 5'.

After a performance on the iconic song 'Main Tera Tota' from the 1988 film 'Paap Ki Duniya', picturised on Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari, it prompted Karisma to reveal a fun anecdote from her childhood.

She said, "Mere paas ek chota sa trivia hain, which I would like to share kyunki main itni excited ho rahi thi ye gaane mein."*

(I have a small piece of trivia that I would like to share because I was getting so excited during this song)

Sharing her secret with a laugh, Karisma added, "I will share this, ye manch pe main ek secret batana chahungi. I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain. Lekin maine school bunk kiya tha, I used to love Neelam, toh ye 'Paap Ki Duniya' film se gaana hain 'Main Tera Tota', with Chunky Panday and Neelam. Toh mein gayi thi, I used to love her dancing. Aur mujhe yaad hain ye gaane pe itne saare coins phek rahe the, main Satyam Theater Worli mein gayi thi mere six seven friends ke sath and actually we bunked school."*

(I want to reveal a secret on this stage. I hope my mother isn't watching this. But I had actually bunked school. I used to love Neelam, and this song 'Main Tera Tota' is from the film 'Paap Ki Duniya', starring Chunky Panday and Neelam. I went to watch the film because I absolutely loved her dancing. I vividly remember people throwing so many coins at the screen during this song. I had gone to Satyam Theatre in Worli with six or seven of my friends, and we had actually bunked school)

The revelation came after a high-energy performance by contestants Roshan and Anuradha, choreographed in Terence Lewis' signature style.

–IANS

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