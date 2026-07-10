July 10, 2026 9:34 AM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor says she loved Neelam Kothari's dance, recalls audience throwing coins during 'Paap Ki Duniya’

Karisma Kapoor says she loved Neelam Kothari's dance, recalls audience throwing coins during 'Paap Ki Duniya’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor shared a fun secret from her school days in the upcoming episode of 'India's Best Dancer Season 5'.

After a performance on the iconic song 'Main Tera Tota' from the 1988 film 'Paap Ki Duniya', picturised on Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari, it prompted Karisma to reveal a fun anecdote from her childhood.

She said, "Mere paas ek chota sa trivia hain, which I would like to share kyunki main itni excited ho rahi thi ye gaane mein."*

(I have a small piece of trivia that I would like to share because I was getting so excited during this song)

Sharing her secret with a laugh, Karisma added, "I will share this, ye manch pe main ek secret batana chahungi. I hope meri mummy nahi dekh rahi hain. Lekin maine school bunk kiya tha, I used to love Neelam, toh ye 'Paap Ki Duniya' film se gaana hain 'Main Tera Tota', with Chunky Panday and Neelam. Toh mein gayi thi, I used to love her dancing. Aur mujhe yaad hain ye gaane pe itne saare coins phek rahe the, main Satyam Theater Worli mein gayi thi mere six seven friends ke sath and actually we bunked school."*

(I want to reveal a secret on this stage. I hope my mother isn't watching this. But I had actually bunked school. I used to love Neelam, and this song 'Main Tera Tota' is from the film 'Paap Ki Duniya', starring Chunky Panday and Neelam. I went to watch the film because I absolutely loved her dancing. I vividly remember people throwing so many coins at the screen during this song. I had gone to Satyam Theatre in Worli with six or seven of my friends, and we had actually bunked school)

The revelation came after a high-energy performance by contestants Roshan and Anuradha, choreographed in Terence Lewis' signature style.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan's latest World Cup curiosity ends with fact-check with help of AI

Amitabh Bachchan's latest World Cup curiosity ends with fact-check with help of AI

India-New Zealand FTA to unlock significant economic benefits: NZ Minister Simon Watts

India-New Zealand FTA to unlock significant economic benefits: NZ Minister Simon Watts

US seizes $1.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in air cargo bound for Delhi

US seizes $1.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in air cargo bound for Delhi

India should test resolve of US administration on trade deal, keep conversation warm: SBI report

India should test resolve of US administration on trade deal, keep conversation warm: SBI report

Melbourne Renegades leaves Marvel Stadium, relocate to new home at MCG

Melbourne Renegades leave Marvel Stadium, relocate to new home at MCG

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Milap Zaveri-directed ‘intense, violent, musical lovestory’

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Milap Zaveri-directed ‘intense, violent, musical lovestory’

Israeli warned US of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump: Reports

Israeli warned US of Iranian plot to assassinate Trump: Report

'Dhamaal 4' (Movie Review): A Bigger, Louder, and Delightfully Mad Treasure Hunt Packed with Family Laughter!

'Dhamaal 4' (Movie Review): A Bigger, Louder, and Delightfully Mad Treasure Hunt Packed with Family Laughter!

‘Sports is strong link in India-Australia relations’: PM Modi launches Sports Collaboration Roadmap at MCG

‘Sports is strong link in India-Australia relations’: PM Modi launches Sports Collaboration Roadmap at MCG

Sunil Gavaskar turns 77, Jackie Shroff shares throwback image with warm wishes

Sunil Gavaskar turns 77, Jackie Shroff shares throwback image with warm wishes