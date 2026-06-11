June 11, 2026 3:13 AM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor reveals which film of hers demanded the longest rehearsals

Karisma Kapoor reveals which film of hers demanded the longest rehearsals

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) During a recent appearance as the judge on the dance reality show "India’s Best Dancer Season 5", actress Karisma Kapoor revealed which film of hers demanded the longest rehearsals.

Recalling her most memorable rehearsal experience, Karisma shared that "Dil To Pagal Hai", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, remains the film she rehearsed the most for.

"We never really got much chance to rehearse, but I think the song that I rehearsed the longest for would probably be during Dil To Pagal Hai," she shared.

Karisma explained that the film, which marked the Bollywood debut of choreographer Shiamak Davar, brought together a dream team. She added that filmmaker Yash Chopra was determined to make the dance-based musical stand out, with the pressure to deliver something extraordinary.

"Because we were working with Shiamak for the first time, and with Yash Chopra Ji, we wanted it to be exceptional. We wanted it to be amazing," Karisma shared.

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of "Dil To Pagal Hai", Karisma also used the opportunity to express gratitude for the love the audience continues to shower on the iconic musical even today.

The 'Biwi No 1' actress said, "Touchwood, it did turn out that way. I'm so thankful to the audience for loving Dil To Pagal Hai, Le Gayi Le Gayi, and the Dance of Envy so much."

"Dil To Pagal Hai" still remains fresh in the memory of movie buffs even decades later for its songs, performances, and choreography.

The movie is also special as Karisma's performance as Nisha won her the National Film Award for 'Best Supporting Actress'. During the 45th National Film Awards, "Dil To Pagal Hai" bagged 3 titles, including the 'Best Popular Film'.

"India’s Best Dancer Season 5," which premiered on June 6th on Sony Entertainment Television, is also streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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