Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan has sweet tooth

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has shared that superstar Salman Khan has a sweet tooth. The actress and the superstar appeared in the recent episode of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where she shared that the actor loves to eat sugar.

The actress also opened up about the origins of their friendship, as she said, “Firstly, I want to tell you how we became friends. The lifelong bond. I mean, it's been 36 years. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ released in 1989. Craze of the nation, and I was like 16, practicing and learning at Saroj Khan's dance class in Satyam Hall. And Salman Khan was there rehearsing for some song in ‘Baghi’. And I was dying to get a glimpse of him. One day, I was exiting, and there Salman was sitting down in his purple pants that later became a craze. But he was wearing it way back then. And a white Ganji. And I froze and he's like, ‘Hey, you're Randhir Kapoor’s daughter, right?’”.

She further mentioned, “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is Salman Khan asking me’. And that time Salim uncle and papa were very good friends. He said, ‘I've been watching you. You've been doing a good job. Working very hard’. And he gave me a chocolate bar. Ever since then, that bond has been forever. I don't think anybody knows that Salman has a sweet tooth like me. He loves eating chocolate”.

“In Switzerland, in the bus, in the freezing cold. Everybody used to be eating breakfast and whatever. And SK used to have this big packet full of chocolates. His breakfast used to be chocolates”, she added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the iconic chat shows of India. The show premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

--IANS

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