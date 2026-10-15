October 15, 2026 6:14 AM हिंदी

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan has sweet tooth

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan has sweet tooth

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has shared that superstar Salman Khan has a sweet tooth. The actress and the superstar appeared in the recent episode of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where she shared that the actor loves to eat sugar.

The actress also opened up about the origins of their friendship, as she said, “Firstly, I want to tell you how we became friends. The lifelong bond. I mean, it's been 36 years. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ released in 1989. Craze of the nation, and I was like 16, practicing and learning at Saroj Khan's dance class in Satyam Hall. And Salman Khan was there rehearsing for some song in ‘Baghi’. And I was dying to get a glimpse of him. One day, I was exiting, and there Salman was sitting down in his purple pants that later became a craze. But he was wearing it way back then. And a white Ganji. And I froze and he's like, ‘Hey, you're Randhir Kapoor’s daughter, right?’”.

She further mentioned, “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is Salman Khan asking me’. And that time Salim uncle and papa were very good friends. He said, ‘I've been watching you. You've been doing a good job. Working very hard’. And he gave me a chocolate bar. Ever since then, that bond has been forever. I don't think anybody knows that Salman has a sweet tooth like me. He loves eating chocolate”.

“In Switzerland, in the bus, in the freezing cold. Everybody used to be eating breakfast and whatever. And SK used to have this big packet full of chocolates. His breakfast used to be chocolates”, she added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the iconic chat shows of India. The show premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan has sweet tooth

Karisma Kapoor reveals Salman Khan has sweet tooth

Bobby Deol shares an anecdote from the time when Salman got upset with him

Bobby Deol shares an anecdote from the time when Salman got upset with him

Sanjay Dutt says Salman Khan and him are ‘the bad boys of the industry’

Sanjay Dutt says Salman Khan and him are ‘the bad boys of the industry’

Shai Hope backs West Indies' bowling decisions after series-levelling win against India, says 240-plus was a decent score in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

4th T20I: Hope backs West Indies' bowling decisions after series-levelling win, says 240-plus was a decent score

Daniil Medvedev defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters in Shanghai on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP

Shanghai Masters: Medvedev defeats Tsitsipas to reach quarterfinals

FM Sitharaman accuses Oppn of hypocrisy over banking sector, defends NDA reforms (Photo: IANS)

FM Sitharaman accuses Oppn of hypocrisy over banking sector, defends NDA reforms

Shreyas Iyer blames bowling for India's loss in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, backs batting approach ahead of series decider. Photo credit: IANS

4th T20I: Shreyas blames bowling for India's loss, backs batting approach ahead of series decider

Sabalenka, Pegula ousted, China's Guo reaches last 16 of women's singles in the Wuhan Open in Wuhan on Wednesday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Wuhan Open: Sabalenka, Pegula ousted, China's Guo reaches last 16

Kuwait, Saudi Arabia crowned champions in Asia Sub-Regional Qualifiers A and B as they inched closer to the Road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028. Photo credit: ICC

Men's T20 WC 2028: Kuwait, Saudi Arabia crowned champs in Asia Sub-regional qualifiers

Skipper Shai Hope's century, Keemo Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2 in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

4th T20I: Hope's century, Paul's five-for power West Indies to 24-run win over India, level series 2-2