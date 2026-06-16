Karisma Kapoor reveals late Saroj Khan's playful taunt about her son Raju Khan

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer Season 5”, has shared some fond memories working with the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and her son, choreographer Raju Khan.

Karisma shared a playful anecdote about the mother-son duo. In the show, the elder sister of Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, reflected on her journey with Raju Khan and expressed her happiness at sharing the stage with him.

Karisma said in a statement: “Maine Raju ji ke sath bohot gaane kiye hain, and I am so happy and privileged that he has come for the first time, where I am judging this panel with him, and we are going to celebrate his mother, celebrate him, aur main ek joke and trivia bata du.”

(“I have done many songs with Raju ji, and I am so happy and privileged that he is here for the first time while I am judging alongside him. We are here to celebrate his mother, celebrate him, and let me share a little joke and trivia.”)

She further recalled a light-hearted joke that the late Saroj Khan would often make about her successful collaborations with Raju.

Karisma said, “Ki Saroj ji is my guru aur unhone mujhe dance sikhaya aur jaise maine last episode mein kaha ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ gaane tak woh mujhe karati thi, par humara joke hota tha industry mein when she used to make me dance. I am the guru, par aap mere bete ke saath zyada superhit gaane karte ho.”

“But she always used to love that, of course, she loved her son so much, she loved us so much, always so positive towards his creativity, and all of us used to go together.”

(“Saroj ji was my guru and she taught me dance. As I mentioned in the last episode, she choreographed me up until the song Tamma Tamma Loge. We had a running joke in the industry whenever she made me dance. She would say, ‘I am your guru, but you do more superhit songs with my son.’”

(“She always loved that, of course. She loved her son dearly, loved all of us, was always very supportive of his creativity, and we all spent a lot of time together.”)

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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