Karisma Kapoor reflects on her dance journey on India’s Best Dancer Season 5

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "India’s Best Dancer Season 5" on May 9, the judges, Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi shared their views on dance as an art form and the transformative power it holds.

Commemorating International Dance Day on Wednesday, Karisma Kapoor looked back on her dance journey. She was heard saying, “My journey with dance began at a very young age, and every performance has taught me something new. As we celebrate International Dance Day, I truly believe dance is more than just movement, it’s about feeling every beat and living every moment. I feel proud to be part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5, a platform that celebrates talent, dedication, and the transformative power of dance through its incredible contestants.”

Jaaved Jaaferi also opened up about the significance of having one's unique style.

“I’ve always believed dance isn’t about perfection, it’s about personality. It’s about carrying your own style. It’s that one space where you can truly be yourself, no filters, no boundaries. From the early days to now, I’ve always believed that your style is your signature. On International Dance Day, I celebrate that individuality in every dancer who dares to be different. Being part of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is exciting because you see that raw, unfiltered energy come alive on stage. My only advice is own your groove, trust your vibe, and let your dance do the talking," he shared.

Terence Lewis added, “Throughout my career as a choreographer, I’ve had the privilege of working with and shaping so many talented dancers, and each journey has been deeply enriching. Dance is not just movement it is a language of the soul that transcends boundaries and connects people across cultures. On this International Dance Day, I celebrate every dancer who dares to express their truth through rhythm and passion. Platforms like India’s Best Dancer Season 5 continue to inspire and nurture incredible talent, reminding us that dance truly has the power to transform lives.”

"India’s Best Dancer Season 5" is expected to premiere on May 9th on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

pm/