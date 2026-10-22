Karisma Kapoor gives Rohit Sharma a cute nickname, calls him ‘Pookie Pullshotter’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a playful moment with cricketer Rohit Sharma on the show ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ when she came up with an affectionate nickname for him.

The light-hearted exchange began during a round in which the participants were asked about Rohit’s childhood nickname. Responding to the question, the cricketer said he did not have a nickname while growing up. “Mere bachpan mein koi nickname hi nahi tha,” Rohit said.

Karisma then revealed that nicknames were common in her family and that she wanted to give the cricketer one of his own. “Hamari family mein itne saare nicknames hain, mera bhi hai. Toh main aapko ek nickname dena chahti hoon,” she said.

She then introduced Rohit to his new nickname, ‘Pookie Pullshotter.’ Rohit, in turn, revealed Karisma’s nickname, calling her ‘Lolo Love’. The exchange added a fun touch to their interaction as the two shared affectionate names with each other.

On the show, Karisma joined her brothers Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain, along with sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, to compete against a team comprising Chunky Panday, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni and Sandiip Sikcand.

‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma recently opened up about his childhood, recalling that his family’s financial situation meant he could not afford to visit cinema halls. The Indian cricketer shared the memory on ‘Family Full House’, where he spoke about his first experience of watching a film on the big screen and how his friends helped make it possible.

During the conversation, Chunky Panday asked Rohit about his first visit to a cinema hall. Drawing a comparison between watching cricket on television and experiencing a match live in a stadium, Chunky said that watching a film in a theatre offered a different level of excitement compared to viewing it at home. He then asked Rohit which film he had watched during his first cinema visit and whether he remembered the experience.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma recently opened up about his childhood, recalling that his family’s financial situation meant he could not afford to visit cinema halls. The Indian cricketer shared the memory on ‘Family Full House’, where he spoke about his first experience of watching a film on the big screen and how his friends helped make it possible.

During the conversation, Chunky Panday asked Rohit about his first visit to a cinema hall. Drawing a comparison between watching cricket on television and experiencing a match live in a stadium, Chunky said that watching a film in a theatre offered a different level of excitement compared to viewing it at home. He then asked Rohit which film he had watched during his first cinema visit and whether he remembered the experience.

Recalling his childhood, Rohit Sharma revealed that his family’s financial circumstances meant he could not afford to visit a cinema hall. However, his friends came to his rescue and made his first movie-going experience possible. Sharing the memory, he said, “When I was a child, I couldn’t go to cinema halls because my family’s financial circumstances were such that we couldn’t afford it. However, my friends were very kind to me, and they took me to watch my first film, which was a horror movie. The theatre was very close to my house, and since that film was playing there, we decided to watch it.”

--IANS

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