Kargil war heroes hail Operation Sindoor, applaud PM Modi’s defence triumphs

Prayagraj, July 26 (IANS) As India commemorates the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tributes are pouring in from across the nation to honour the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. In Prayagraj, Kargil war veterans on Saturday lauded the Indian Army for conducting 'Operation Sindoor' to give a befitting reply to Pakistan.

They further said that Operation Sindoor is living proof that our armed forces are equipped, alert, and fearless.

The Kargil war heroes also recalled their experiences, saluted the courage of the armed forces, and expressed deep appreciation for the evolving strength of the Indian military under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

July 26 marks the day when Indian soldiers triumphed over Pakistani intruders after weeks of fierce combat in the treacherous terrains of Kargil. Since then, Kargil Vijay Diwas has been observed annually to remember the extraordinary courage, determination, and patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces.

“I bow my head to those brave hearts who fought till their last breath for the motherland. Their sacrifice is eternal, and their courage is our inspiration,” said one Kargil war veteran.

Former soldiers recounted the challenges they faced during the conflict. With limited resources, they fought on the most inaccessible peaks under extreme weather conditions. Despite the odds, the Indian Army drove out the Pakistani intruders and unfurled the national flag on victory day.

“What we lacked in equipment, we made up for in spirit. Patriotism ran in our veins, and we were ready to die for our country. Even today, we send a message loud and clear - Pakistan must stop its misadventures,” said another veteran.

They also acknowledged the transformational changes in the defence sector since the war - especially under the leadership of PM Modi. Calling him a “diamond of the nation,” many ex-servicemen highlighted how his policies have revitalised the armed forces with modernisation, morale, and mission-readiness.

“PM Modi has done wonders for the defence sector. Earlier, we depended heavily on imports. Now, we’re focusing on self-reliance, exports, and innovation. He has boosted the morale of the soldiers like never before,” said another veteran, a proud participant of the Kargil war.

The ex-servicemen also referred to Operation Sindoor, a recent operation where the Indian Air Force reportedly delivered a strong message to Pakistan, as an example of India’s upgraded response capability.

“Today, we are prepared for any challenge. Operation Sindoor is living proof that our armed forces are equipped, alert, and fearless. PM Modi’s leadership has played a key role in this transformation,” said another ex-soldier.

Another veteran added, “It has been 25 years since Kargil. Back then, we lacked infrastructure and had to depend on others. But we still won. Today, our forces are better trained, better equipped, and more confident. PM Modi has instilled new energy in our forces.”

The importance of family support was also emphasised.

“The family of a soldier should be proud that their husband or father is protecting the nation. Their strength is our strength,” one former soldier said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to honour the fallen heroes. In a heartfelt post on X, he wrote: "Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!"

Kargil Vijay Diwas is more than a military commemoration; it is a national tribute to strategic brilliance, unmatched bravery, and the sacrifices made in the line of duty. It reminds the nation that freedom is never free - it is protected by those willing to give their all.

As the country observes this silver jubilee of victory, the stories of heroism and resilience continue to resonate, reaffirming the nation’s collective gratitude and pride in its armed forces.

