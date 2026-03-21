March 21, 2026 1:45 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor's SIL Saba Pataudi gears up to give 'Eidi' to Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya & other Pataudi munchkins

Kareena Kapoor's SIL Saba Pataudi gears up to give 'Eidi' to Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya & other Pataudi munchkins

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, is all geared up to give Eidi to Jeh, Taimur and other Pataudi babies on account of Eid on the 21st of March.

Saba, on her social media account gave fans a glimpse into the family’s warm and festive celebrations.

Sharing a heartfelt moment on social media, Saba posted a picture featuring neatly arranged envelopes, each labelled for the Pataudi munchkins in the family.

Saba shared the picture. With the caption “All the munchkins Eidi!!”.

In another post, Saba also extended festive wishes to everyone, sharing a warm “Eid Mubarak” with her followers.

Talking about the Pataudi family’s younger generation, it includes Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The elder Pataudi kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif’s children with his former wife Amrita Singh, while Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and actor Kunal Kemmu.

While Soha, Saif and Saba hail from a Muslim family, their extended family beautifully reflects cultural harmony.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu come from Hindu backgrounds, and the entire family comes together to celebrate every festival from Diwali to Eid.

In the month of February, Soha had joined the Mahashivratri celebrations at her in-laws house.

The actress was also seen making Puris for the Prasad on the festival. Both Soha and Kunal also make sure to make their daughter Inaaya participate in all the festivals.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

'It's a one-on-one issue': Laxman Sivaramakrishnan distances BCCI, ICC Chairman Jay Shah from commentary exit row ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: @Laxman Sivaramakrishnan/X

'It's a one-on-one issue': Sivaramakrishnan distances BCCI, Jay Shah from commentary exit row

Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Sethupathi extend Eid greetings to masses (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi/X)

Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Vijay Sethupathi extend Eid greetings to masses

Pakistan continues to pay over $15 million per month to LNG terminals: Report

Pakistan continues to pay over $15 million per month to LNG terminals: Report

Sunil Grover says 'Achhe kapde pehna lo' as he turns into a Presswala

Sunil Grover says 'Achhe kapde pehna lo' as he turns into a Presswala

True Eid joy will come at moment of our victory, says Ex-B'desh PM Hasina

True Eid joy will come at moment of our victory, says Ex-B'desh PM Hasina

‘Who will bat at number 8?’: Aakash Chopra flags major concern for Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

‘Who will bat at number 8?’: Aakash Chopra flags major concern for RR ahead of IPL 2026

Imtiaz Ali thanks Mumbai Police for retrieving his lost bag at the airport

Imtiaz Ali thanks Mumbai Police for retrieving his lost bag at the airport

Vivek Oberoi recalls his mother’s ‘magic’ during his darkest phase, says ‘he cried in her lap’

Vivek Oberoi recalls his mother’s ‘magic’ during his darkest phase, says ‘he cried in her lap’

Kareena Kapoor's SIL Saba Pataudi gears up to give 'Eidi' to Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya & other Pataudi munchkins

Kareena Kapoor's SIL Saba Pataudi gears up to give 'Eidi' to Jeh, Taimur, Inaaya & other Pataudi munchkins

Gold plummets 5.89 pc this week amid profit booking, dollar surge

Gold plummets 5.89 pc this week amid profit booking, dollar surge