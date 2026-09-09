Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for Akshay Kumar: ‘Ek aur gaana ho jaye’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor extended warm birthday wishes to Akshay Kumar. Bebo shared a sweet and musical message for the actor on his special day.

In the picture, Kareena and Akshay can be seen dancing together and enjoying a fun-filled moment. Akshay is seen smiling with both his hands raised in the air, while Kareena strikes the ‘thumka’ step. The actors also twinned in black outfits, adding to the playful vibe of the throwback moment.

Kareena and Akshay have shared the screen in several films over the years, including “Ajnabee,” “Dosti: Friends Forever,” “Aitraaz,” “Talaash: The Hunt Begins,” “Gabbar is Back,” “Kambakkht Ishq,” and “Good Newwz.”

Kareena and Akshay share a warm and long-standing bond that extends beyond their on-screen collaborations. The ‘Rustom’ actor has known Kareena since she was young. He had worked closely with her sister Karisma Kapoor as well as her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Having known Kareena for many years, Akshay has often spoken about his affection for her and said that he feels protective towards her.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar turned 59 on September 9 and received an outpouring of heartfelt birthday wishes from his family, friends and colleagues on social media. Among those who wished the actor was Raashii Khanna, who marked his special day by sharing a fun dance video featuring Akshay and Vidya Balan.

Alongside the video, the ‘Madras Café’ actress penned a warm birthday note. She praised the actor for making those around him work hard while also keeping the atmosphere light and filled with laughter. “Here’s to the man who makes everyone around him work hard and laugh harder. More dance, more mischief, more you. Happy birthday, Achche Sir! @akshaykumar,” she wrote.

On his birthday, Akshay Kumar revealed a lesson his upcoming project “Haiwaan” has taught him. He took to Instagram to share a short yet meaningful note on the difference between appearances and reality. Reflecting on the notions of good and evil, Akshay suggested that things may not always be as they appear.

"On my birthday, a small thought… What looks evil may not always be evil. And what looks good may not always be good. Maybe that’s what Haiwaan taught me. Thank you for all the love you’ve given me over the years. This Friday, I’m giving you a side of me you haven’t seen before. See you in cinemas. Love & Prayers, Akshay.”

--IANS

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