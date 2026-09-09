Cop killed after assailants target police vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Sep 9 (IANS) A police personnel was killed, and another was injured after unidentified assailants opened fire on a police vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, local media reported.

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan said that a constable was killed and another was injured when their vehicle was targeted during routine patrols in the Shatakai Dam area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district. The injured police personnel were taken to hospital for treatment, leading Pakistan-based daily The Express Tribune reported.

Following the attack, additional police personnel rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area. The authorities have launched a search and strike operation to find the attackers.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, particularly the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On August 9, a police officer was killed, and another was injured after armed assailants attacked them in the Saeedkhel area of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported, citing police.

District police officer’s spokesperson Qudratullah Khan had said that the armed assailants opened fire on police personnel near the Saeedkhel graveyard while they were patrolling the area. He said that the deceased police personnel's body and the injured policeman were taken to the hospital, the daily Dawn reported. Following the attack, police launched a search operation to find the perpetrators responsible for the attack, Pakistan-based another leading daily Dawn reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported a rise in terrorist attacks in August in comparison to July, Dawn reported, citing the monthly data compiled by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

As many as 54 terrorist attacks were reported in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, except the merged districts, in August compared to 36 in July, showcasing a rise of 50 per cent. Fatalities caused by these attacks dropped from 69 in July to 44 in August. The injuries reported in these attacks declined from 96 in July to 70 in August.

--IANS

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