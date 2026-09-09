Gujarat Police register 74,242 cases of traffic violations including wrong-lane driving and over-speeding

Gandhinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Gujarat Police registered 74,242 cases of wrong-side driving and over-speeding across the state, collecting fines totalling Rs 5.33 crore, as part of a month-long traffic enforcement drive in August.

According to the state police, 36,159 cases of wrong-side driving were registered during the period from August 1 to 31, with fines of Rs 3,64,52,000 collected. Another 38,083 cases of over-speeding resulted in fines of Rs 1,69,26,900.

The combined figure was 74,242 cases and Rs 5,33,78,900 in penalties. The enforcement drive also targeted illegal parking on highways and major roads.

Police registered 10,408 cases of illegal parking on national highways and 20,813 cases on state highways and other roads during the month.

In addition, 5,078 cases were registered against vehicles obstructing traffic, while direct action was taken against 580 vehicles.

The police said the enforcement forms part of wider measures aimed at improving road safety and addressing traffic violations that can increase the risk of accidents.

Wrong-side driving and excessive speed were specifically targeted during the August campaign.

The focus has now shifted to vehicle number plates. Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik has ordered a statewide drive from September 1 to October 14 against vehicles being driven without number plates or carrying tampered, unclear or otherwise unauthorised number plates.

The police said accurate identification of vehicles is important for preventing vehicle theft, supporting crime detection and maintaining law and order.

The new drive will target vehicles without number plates as well as those with plates that have been altered, obscured or do not comply with prescribed requirements.

The stated objectives include strengthening vehicle identification, helping trace stolen vehicles and preventing the potential misuse of vehicles in criminal activities.

State Traffic Branch SP V. Sahitya appealed to motorists to ensure that their vehicles carry valid, clear and properly formatted number plates in accordance with Regional Transport Office rules.

Officials also urged motorists not to tamper with number plates, to remain within prescribed speed limits and to drive only in their designated lanes.

“Road safety is not only the responsibility of the police administration but also a shared social responsibility of every citizen,” they said.

They urged motorists not to drive on the wrong side of the road and not to park carelessly on national or state highways and major roads in a manner that obstructs traffic. "Ctizens must comply with traffic regulations and contribute to safer roads across Gujarat," they added.

The latest enforcement comes against the backdrop of continuing efforts by authorities to curb dangerous traffic violations.

Ahmedabad police, for instance, have previously conducted dedicated enforcement drives against wrong-side driving, including registration of cases against motorists found violating the rule.

The Gujarat Police's latest statewide figures put the scale of enforcement in August at more than 74,000 cases for just two categories of violations, while the separate number-plate campaign is set to continue until October 14.

- IANS

mys/mr