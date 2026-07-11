July 11, 2026 2:24 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor swims in the middle of the Aegean Sea during her Greece vacation

Kareena Kapoor swims in the middle of the Aegean Sea during her Greece vacation

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor seems to be making the most of her summer getaway in Greece.

Giving fans a glimpse of her vacation, the actress shared stunning pictures of herself taking a peaceful swim right in the middle of crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena posted a series of pictures from the picturesque location.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen floating calmly in the middle of the turquoise-blue Aegean Sea, while in another picture, a closer look at her relaxing swim beside a yacht is seen. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Just me and the aegean sea."

In another story, Kareena shared a scenic picture from aboard the yacht. The picture featured her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur, seated at the front of the boat. Kareena captured the family moment from behind. She captioned it, "Into the blue."

Though Kareena has not officially disclosed the exact location, the actress is reportedly vacationing in Greece with husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons. Over the past few days, she has been sharing glimpses from the European getaway.

Earlier, she had also shared a picture of her husband walking straight out of the water after a relaxing swim, as she sat on the shore at the beach.

The actress called him as her ‘hot husband’ in the picture.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

She also received good response for her performance in Hansal Mehta's mystery thriller 'The Buckingham Murders'.

The actress will be next seen Meghna Gulzar directorial ‘Daayra’.

--IANS

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