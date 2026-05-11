Kareena Kapoor showers love on Katrina Kaif’s first Mother’s Day post featuring baby Vihaan

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed to be elated as new mommy and Bollywood star Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming glimpse from her first Mother’s Day celebrations.

Katrina’s post featured a handwritten note from husband Vicky Kaushal and their baby boy Vihaan Kaushal. Kareena was one of the first few celebrities to drop a comment that read, “Kat,” with double red hearts and a rainbow showering love on the new mom.

Katrina, on Sunday evening, had taken to her social media account to share a few beautiful moments from her mother's day special celebration.

In the first picture, she shared a picture of a bouquet of soft pink roses and a handwritten card gifted by Vicky Kaushal, that read, “Happy 1st Mother’s Day my love! Love, Vihaan & Papa.”

In the second picture, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of her little one as the baby’s tiny hands held on to a copy of a baby book.

The actress captioned the post, “A happy Mama’s POV”.

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

The couple had taken to their social media accounts, in a joint post to announce the arrival of their baby, in a post that read, “Our hearts are fuller than ever. Blessed and grateful as we welcome our little boy into this world. Need your love and blessings always.”

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on November 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.

The couple were reportedly dating privately for nearly two years before making their relationship official.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she has often spoken fondly about Katrina in earlier interviews, including on Koffee with Karan, where she openly expressed admiration for the star actress.

–IANS

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