June 18, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor shares sneak peek of 'Daayra', movie to release on September 18

Kareena Kapoor shares sneak peek of 'Daayra', movie to release on September 18

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account on Thursday to share a sneak peek into her upcoming movie 'Daayra', followed by announcing the release date as well.

The actress shared a video that comprised of an amalgamation of both on-screen and off-screen moments of Daayra, further announcing that the movie shall hit the theatres on September 18.

In one scene, viewers can see Kareena donning the uniform of a police officer and seems fit in her role.

In another scene that seems to be the BTS of the movie, director Meghna Gulzar can be seen giving direction and instructions while filling a particular sequence.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who also essays and important role in the movie seems to be heading a power pack role.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena write, "This one is for the books...Raw and unseen. A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA. #Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September.

For the uninitiated, Kareena whole shooting for Daayra had travelled extensively across Mumbai.

A source close to the production revealed, “Kareena has been shooting extensively for Daayra, travelling across interiors with Meghna."

On December 4 last year, Kareena had posted a picture on her social media account, saying that Meghna Gulzar has been taking her from Khalapur to Bhiwandi to Virar, and she seemed quite thrilled about the journey.

"It’s been a very hectic shoot for the team, moving from one location to another, but the energy on set has been incredible. It takes long hours to travel to far flung places of Mumbai, but Kareena is enjoying every ride as she is getting to see the real Mumbai," the source added.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess.

–IANS

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