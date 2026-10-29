Kareena Kapoor says 'Too good' as Alia Bhatt asks Orry to dress like Poo

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt and Orry recreated the iconic Poo look from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and they even managed to get a reaction from none other than the OG, Kareena Kapoor.

On Thursday, Orry shared a hilarious video on his official Instagram handle, where he was seen wearing the pink shimmery crop top, paired with a beige-tan mini skirt and a faux fur stole, one of Poo's most memorable looks from the movie.

An excited Orry asked Alia, "Alia, how am I looking?" and when Alia responded with a laugh, Orry pointed out, "Alia, it's not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena".

"I asked you to dress like Winny the Pooh, not Poo".

An upset Orry then left the room.

The original Poo, Kareena, took to the comment section of the post and shared, "Too good", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Reacting to this, Orry wrote, "@kareenakapoorkhan wait for the next one".

Alia also commented, "What’s at the back??", along with a laughing with tears emoji. Replying to her, Orry commented, "a party".

Bebo as Poo has become one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood over time. She is not just an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts, but has emerged as a perfect representative of a confident and outspoken young woman of the early 2000s.

From her blush-pink lehenga in 'Bole Chudiyan' to her red dress in 'You Are My Soniya', every attire of Kareena in 'K3G' holds a special place in the memory of both fashion and movie buffs.

Talking about Alia and Kareena, these two share a great rapport.

The two actresses even appeared together on 'Koffee With Karan Season 8'. When host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Bebo who could be the"new-age Poo" in a true Poo manner, Kareena said,

"Not applicable," implying that no one can replace her in that memorable character.

--IANS

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