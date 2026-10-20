Kareena Kapoor, Hema Malini and Anil Kapoor celebrate triumph of good over evil on Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hema Malini, and Anil Kapoor, among others, celebrated Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo shared a photo and wrote, “A reminder that good will always triumph over evil Happy Dussehra.” Hema Malini also took to her X handle to wish fans and wrote, “Happy Dussehra to all! Let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil as we did the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan or the triumph of Ma Durga over the evil Mahishasura. Let us bid goodbye to our ego and all negative thoughts from our lives and concentrate on leaving this world a better place for future generation.”

Anil Kapoor marked the occasion by sharing a picture of Lord Rama and extended Dussehra wishes to his followers with the message, “Happy Dussehra.”

Madhuri Dixit also extended her Dussehra wishes to fans, joining several other celebrities in celebrating the festival.

Actors from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, also took to social media to extend their Dussehra wishes to fans. Extending his greetings, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Symbol of victory achieved by good over evil - Victory on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of that Divine Mother, may every home overflow with happiness and joy, and may every good endeavor you undertake be successful - I sincerely wish this from the bottom of my heart. Dussehra greetings to you and all your family members #HappyDussehra.”

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated across the country to commemorate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and symbolize the triumph of righteousness over evil. The festival also marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura in several parts of India.

The occasion holds special significance as people come together to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

--IANS

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